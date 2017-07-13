Djokovic rues Wimbledon backlog as elbow injury ends title hopes

After his retirement from Wednesday's quarter-final with Tomas Berdych, Novak Djokovic revealed his elbow problem is a long-standing issue.

Novak Djokovic rued a scheduling backlog after retiring from Wimbledon with an elbow injury in Wednesday's quarter-final tie against Tomas Berdych.

The Serbian had not dropped a set before the contest on No. 1 Court, but had shown signs of discomfort late in his round-four victory over Adrian Mannarino.

The pain in his right arm seemingly intensified during the first set against Berdych and Djokovic - who could have gone world number one by winning the title - succumbed having lost a tie-break and fallen behind 2-0 in the second, much to the disappointment of the crowd.

Djokovic says the injury has been plaguing him for 18 months but Wednesday's match was a step too far having also played 24 hours earlier due to Rafael Nadal's marathon match with Gilles Muller on day seven.

"It's unfortunate that I had to finish Wimbledon this way," the three-time champion told a media conference. "I mean, if someone feels bad about it, it's me.

"I tried. I tried what I could do from yesterday to get it in the condition where I'm able to play. I was able maybe for 30 minutes to play with some pain that was bearable, let's call it that.

"All the treatments and medication couldn't really help.

"At the end of the day, we're all humans. We've got to go through these stages"



"I spent probably about two hours, two and a half hours today on the table in between the warm-up and match, trying to do everything I possibly could to make me fit.

"But it wasn't to be. For an athlete, especially in an individual sport, there is no way out. If you don't feel fit, unfortunately that's it.

"The intensity and the level of pain was not decreasing. It was only increasing as the days went by. Actually, I started feeling it already more or less at the beginning of the tournament.

"Today was the worst day. Probably the fact that I played yesterday, kind of days adding up, you know, as I've said before, it wasn't helping at all."