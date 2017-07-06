Djokovic saunters past passive Pavlasek

There was never any danger of Novak Djokovic falling victim to an upset in round two at Wimbledon, the Serbian easing past Adam Pavlasek.

by Omnisport News 06 Jul 2017, 19:31 IST

Novak Djokovic during his second-round match at Wimbledon

Novak Djokovic enjoyed the most routine of afternoons as he cruised past Adam Pavlasek to reach round three of the Wimbledon men's singles.

On a sweltering Thursday at the All England Club, Djokovic was barely tested by his unheralded opponent, who appeared nervy throughout on No.1 Court and was far too passive.

The second seed and three-time Wimbledon champion eased to a 6-2 6-2 6-1 victory in an hour and 33 minutes, extending his winning streak on grass to six matches following last week's Aegon International triumph at Eastbourne.

Djokovic's first-round opponent, Martin Klizan, retired through injury after a set and two games on Tuesday and world number 136 Pavlasek offered little more in the way of resistance.

Through in 93 minutes...



Novak Djokovic wins 6-2, 6-2, 6-1 against Adam Pavlasek.#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/DT16RNPZpS — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 6, 2017

With many of Pavlasek's shots short of depth and lacking in pace, Djokovic was able to dictate play for the majority of the match.

There were occasional flashes of quality from the underdog, most notably at the net, which drew appreciative applause from a crowd denied any real contest.

Yet Djokovic was able to remain in control, a time violation in the third set providing the greatest irritation for the Serbian, who duly saved the only break point Pavlasek earned.

A straight-sets victory for the Serbian was inevitable long before it was completed courtesy of a Pavlasek double fault.



STATISTICAL BREAKDOWN

Djokovic [2] bt Pavlasek 6-2 6-2 6-1

WINNERS/UNFORCED ERRORS

Djokovic - 26/18

Pavlasek - 16/22

ACES/DOUBLE FAULTS

Djokovic - 4/1

Pavlasek - 5/4

BREAK POINTS WON

Djokovic - 7/18

Pavlasek - 0/1

FIRST SERVE PERCENTAGE

Djokovic - 68

Pavlasek - 54

PERCENTAGE OF POINTS WON ON FIRST/SECOND SERVE

Djokovic - 80/74

Pavlasek - 58/38

TOTAL POINTS

Djokovic - 90

Pavlasek - 54