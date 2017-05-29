Djokovic starts new era with win over Granollers

Andre Agassi was in Novak Djokovic's box for the first time to see the 12-time grand slam champion reach round two at Roland Garros.

Defending champion Novak Djokovic started a new chapter with Andre Agassi in his corner with a straight-sets win against Marcel Granollers in the first round of the French Open.

Djokovic employed Agassi as coach this month in an attempt to get back to the peak of his powers and the American great sat placidly in the Serbian's box to see him win 6-3 6-4 6-2 on Court Philippe Chatrier.

The second seed has failed to add to his tally of 12 major titles since completing a career Grand Slam at Roland Garros last year and still has plenty of room for improvement on the evidence of his display on day two.

Djokovic, who turned 30 last Monday, will now pick the brains of Agassi before taking on compatriot Janko Tipsarevic or Joao Sousa in round two.

The world number two started positively and was 2-0 up when Granollers failed to return a well-struck backhand, but tamely gifted the outsider a break back with a double fault.

There were roars of approval from the crowd under blue Paris skies when Djokovic won a long rally with a vicious overhead smash to restore his advantage

Granollers had some joy with the drop shot and asked questions of Djokovic, who saved a break point to take a 5-2 lead and served the set out to love in emphatic fashion.

Djokovic breezed into a 4-1 lead in the second set, but Granollers broke back immediately and a combination of wastefulness and defiance from the outsider saw eight set points come and go before the champion eventually went two sets up.

It was 2-1 Djokovic after breaks in the first three games of the third and there was a high five between the two after a cat-and-mouse rally which Granollers won with a sublime around-the-net shot at full stretch in another lengthy fourth game which was won by the favourite.

Granollers failed to win a solitary game on serve in the final set of a match which Djokovic made hard work of winning in two hours and 27 minutes.

STATISTICAL BREAKDOWN

Djokovic [2] bt Granollers 6-3 6-4 6-2

WINNERS/UNFORCED ERRORS

Djokovic - 30/29

Granollers - 23/28

ACES

Djokovic - 5

Granollers - 5

BREAK POINTS WON

Djokovic - 8/20

Granollers - 4/10

FIRST SERVE PERCENTAGE

Djokovic - 67

Granollers - 55

PERCENTAGE OF POINTS WON ON FIRST/SECOND SERVE

Djokovic --62/62

Granollers - 59/35

TOTAL POINTS

Djokovic - 107

Granollers - 82