Djokovic suffers injury scare en route to Wimbledon quarters

Novak Djokovic moved into the Wimbledon quarter-finals with a straightforward win, but twice required treatment on a shoulder problem.

by Omnisport News 11 Jul 2017, 19:14 IST

Novak Djokovic celebrates winning the second set against Adrian Mannarino

There was an injury scare for Novak Djokovic on Tuesday as the second seed overcame Adrian Mannarino in straight sets to reach the Wimbledon quarter-finals.

Playing under the Centre Court roof a day later than scheduled, after Gilles Muller's epic upset victory over Rafael Nadal had prevented him from taking to No. 1 Court on Monday evening, Djokovic triumphed 6-2 7-6 (7-5) 6-4 in two hours and 13 minutes to maintain his record of having not dropped a set at the tournament.

However, it remains to be seen whether the three-time Wimbledon champion will be fully fit for his quarter-final against Tomas Berdych on Wednesday, after he twice received treatment on his right shoulder during the final set.

Djokovic, who also called for the doctor after just three games and showed concerns over the condition of the court, was still able to progress with a degree of comfort against Mannarino - the world number 51 lacking the required consistency to seriously trouble his illustrious opponent.

Mannarino, a shock victor over fellow Frenchman Gael Monfils in round three, appeared nervy early on and repeatedly clutched his side as he ceded the advantage in a one-sided first set.

It was a surprise, therefore, to see Djokovic call for the doctor leading 3-0, but the Serbian nevertheless appeared in complete control as he took out the opener.

A third break of the match came his way at the start of set two, but Mannarino - striking the ball sweetly from a short backlift - fought back admirably from 3-0 down to force a tie-break.

However, after twice moving a mini-break ahead, the underdog was guilty of a succession of errors and Djokovic let out multiple roars of delight after taking his second set point with a powerful serve out wide.

There was another cry of joy from Djokovic when he thumped a backhand down the line to break for a 2-1 lead in set three, but he received brief treatment on his right arm at the next changeover and then took a medical timeout when he was 4-3 to the good.

The apparent fitness issues were not enough to throw Djokovic off course, but a short turnaround before his meeting with Berdych appears less than ideal.

STATISTICAL BREAKDOWN

Djokovic [2] bt Mannarino 6-2 7-6 [7-5] 6-4

WINNERS/UNFORCED ERRORS

Djokovic - 36/24

Mannarino - 23/26

ACES/DOUBLE FAULTS

Djokovic - 4/2

Mannarino - 2/1

BREAK POINTS WON

Djokovic - 4/10

Mannarino - 1/2

FIRST SERVE PERCENTAGE

Djokovic - 74

Mannarino - 70

PERCENTAGE OF POINTS WON ON FIRST/SECOND SERVE

Djokovic - 71/67

Mannarino - 61/52

TOTAL POINTS

Djokovic - 108

Mannarino - 87