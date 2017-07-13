Djokovic to consider break due to elbow injury

by Omnisport News 13 Jul 2017, 05:01 IST

vak Djokovic will consider taking a break after his ongoing elbow injury saw him retire from Wednesday's Wimbledon quarter-final.

The Serbian 12-time grand slam champion was trailing Tomas Berdych 7-6 (7-2) 2-0 when he called it quits in their last-eight clash.

Djokovic, who has battled a form slump in the past 12 months, revealed afterwards his elbow had been troubling him on and off for "over a year and a half".

Asked if he had considered taking time off during that period, Djokovic said it had been an option, one he will again have to think about.

"I was. To be honest, I was," he said.

"The specialists that I've talked with, they haven't been really too clear, mentioning also surgery, mentioning different options. Nobody was very clear in what needs to be done.

"As long as it kind of comes and goes, it's fine. But obviously, adding up, maybe it worked for seven, eight, 10 months, but now the next seven months is not working that great. Obviously it's adding up more and more.

"The more I play, the worse it gets. I guess the break is something that I will have to consider right now."

"At the end of the day, we're all humans. We've got to go through these stages"



- Novak Djokovic#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/2Q1XazylqE — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 12, 2017

Djokovic said he would look at long-term solutions, while rest after the year's third grand slam is almost certain.

The 30-year-old felt the elbow was now at its worst, saying: "Obviously where things stand at the moment with this injury, I have to obviously see what needs to be done, how much time it's going to take.

"I haven't felt this much pain ever since I've had this injury. So it's not a good sign.

"Obviously schedule will be readjusted. We'll see. I mean, I'm not thinking too much ahead because I'm not able to play. If I'm not able to play, I can't be thinking about any other moment except this one.

"I'll try to understand everything that goes around and we'll see where I can play next."