Djokovic to pick Agassi's brains after 'rusty' start

The defending champion won in straight sets on day two at Roland Garros, but knows he must raise his game .

Novak Djokovic described his display in a first-round win over Marcel Granollers as "rusty" and plans to make the most of the short time he has with Andre Agassi in order to raise his game at the French Open.

Djokovic started the defence of his title with a 6-3 6-4 6-2 victory, but that does not tell the full story of the 12-time grand slam champion's performance in his first match with Agassi as coach on Court Philippe Chatrier.

The world number two was never in danger of suffering a first-round exit but he made some sloppy errors as he struggled to put the unseeded Spaniard away.

Djokovic knows there is room for improvement but was content to get the job done in straight sets and set up an encounter with Joao Sousa.

The second seed said: "I wanted to start off well and engage all the engines in the right way and come out with the right intensity, which I have done. I think second set 4-1, two breaks up, and then I just played a couple of sloppy games.

"Also in the third set when I had him on the ropes, if you want to call it that way, I just played very bad games on my serve and just managed to lose the break of serve, one of the two that I have had.

"So that's basically the only thing that I think wasn't really great for me today. But all in all, it's a straight-sets win. Granollers is a tricky player, he knows how to anticipate well on the court. He has a good serve. It was a bit of a rusty start, but in general, it was good."

Djokovic revealed that Agassi is due to leave Roland Garros at the end of the first week, so the Serbian does not plan to waste any of the time he has with the legendary American.

Asked how long Agassi will be at the tournament, the 30-year-old said: "He's going to stay I think until the end, well, I hope until the end of this week. Then he has to leave, because he has some things scheduled already that he cannot reschedule. So that''s all.



"I'm going to try to use the time spent with him as best as I can, as best as we can. So far plenty of information, plenty of things to process.

"I think this is exactly what I need at this moment, a person like him that understands the transitions as a tennis player and as a person, as well, going through these kind of lifestyle and certain choices that you make, how that affects you later on.

"So he has been through that, and he has a lot to share with me outside and inside of the tennis lines. I'm really enjoying it so far."