Djokovic upturn continues after tough Munar test

A tough 2018 season looks to be turning around for Novak Djokovic as he extended an improved run of form against Jaume Munar in Paris.

Omnisport NEWS News 30 May 2018, 19:14 IST 30 Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Novak Djokovic stars at Roland Garros

Novak Djokovic continued his clay court-season resurgence with another straight-sets win at the French Open, defeating Jaume Munar 7-6 (7-1) 6-4 6-4.

The former world number one has admitted motivation has been an issue during a tough spell in which form and fitness have deserted him - last winning an ATP Tour title at Eastbourne in July - but he pushed clay king Rafael Nadal hard last time out in the Internazionali d'Italia final.

And Djokovic has started well at Roland Garros, following up Monday's triumph over Rogerio Dutra Silva with a hard-fought victory on Court Suzanne Lenglen.

The 20th seed was made to battle for his place in the third round by Munar, with his touches of veteran class required to maintain a bid for his first grand slam title since the 2016 competition.

Nadal had given Munar "practically nil" chance of upsetting Djokovic, but he was in the match from the off and a double fault and an immediate break gave the Serbian work to do.

The response was swift as Djokovic looked to force the issue, moving 4-1 up after a double break, yet Munar stayed in touch with his esteemed opponent and then drew level with a backhand volley at the end of a sensational rally as he rattled off three successive games.

Although Djokovic had far too much quality in a brutal tie-break, he again struggled to shake off the determined 21-year-old in the second set, until a series of pivotal rallies secured the decisive break and then a hold.

Munar still kept pushing in the third, but he volleyed into the net at close quarters to concede another break, allowing Djokovic to see out a testing encounter in under two and a half hours.

The world number 22 will now face Roberto Bautista Agut, another Spaniard, in the third round.



STATISTICAL BREAKDOWN

Djokovic [20] bt Munar 7-6 (7-1) 6-4 6-4

WINNERS/UNFORCED ERRORS

Djokovic – 39/33

Munar – 28/23

ACES/DOUBLE FAULTS

Djokovic – 3/5

Munar – 3/3

BREAK POINTS WON

Djokovic – 5/7

Munar – 3/7

FIRST SERVE PERCENTAGE

Djokovic – 69

Munar – 61

PERCENTAGE OF POINTS WON ON FIRST/SECOND SERVE

Djokovic – 71/60

Munar – 65/44

TOTAL POINTS

Djokovic – 107

Munar – 86