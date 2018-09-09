Djokovic v Del Potro: A statistical preview of the US Open final

US Open finalists Novak Djokovic and Juan Martin del Potro

After the controversy and drama of the women's US Open final, it is the turn of Novak Djokovic and Juan Martin del Potro in the men's tournament on Sunday.

Del Potro, resurgent over the past couple of years following a series of wrist injuries, is hoping for a repeat of his 2009 triumph, while Djokovic is seeking a place in the record books alongside an all-time American great.

Djokovic eased past Kei Nishikori in the last four, while Del Potro was two sets up on Rafael Nadal when the defending champion was forced to retire through injury.

But who will replace the Spaniard in holding the trophy aloft? With the assistance of Opta, we preview the final by looking at some of the standout statistics.

- Djokovic holds a far superior record in the head to head, having won 14 of his 18 matches against Del Potro. On hard courts, the Serbian is 10-3.

- Del Potro is yet to beat Djokovic in four grand slam meetings.

- The Argentinian won his only major title at the 2009 US Open, his only previous final at that level.

- Djokovic has won his last three matches against Del Potro, whose last victory over his rival was at the 2016 Olympic Games.

- In their previous two meetings at the US Open, Djokovic overcame Del Potro without losing a set (2007 and 2012).

- If Del Potro claims the title, he will become the first South American to win to multiple US Opens.

- Djokovic could equal Pete Sampras (14) as the man with the joint-third most grand slam titles.

- Additionally, a win would see Djokovic equal Nadal as the active player with the joint-second most US Open titles (three), after Roger Federer (five).