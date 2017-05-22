Dominating Djokovic catapults Zverev into top 10

The winners of the ATP and WTA Internazionali BNL d'Italia enjoyed rankings boosts on Monday, Elina Svitolina climbing to a new career best.

by Omnisport News 22 May 2017, 15:44 IST

Alexander Zverev celebrates taking Rome title against Novak Djokovic

Alexander Zverev has been rewarded with a first trip into the top 10 of the ATP rankings after beating Novak Djokovic to seal the Internazionali BNL d'Italia.

Zverev, 20, grabbed the biggest win of his career to date, beating Djokovic 6-4 6-3 in Rome to secure his maiden ATP 1000 Masters title, becoming the youngest man to win at that level since the Serbian's win as a 19-year-old in Miami 10 years ago.

Climbing seven places in the rankings, Zverev has displaced David Goffin in 10th - above him, the ATP's biggest hitters remain unmoved.

Having secured a win that could propel him into the forefront of the game, a cool Zverev says he will not rest on his laurels.

"When I was 11 or 12, I thought I'd probably win about four Slams already by the age of 20," Zverev joked. "Then when I was 16, everything started to be more realistic.

There is a lot of great pictures of today but this one is the most special one with 3 of the 4 biggest supporters I will ever have only one missing is Mischa @atpworldtour @adidastennis @richardmilleofficial @peugeot A post shared by Alexander Zverev (@alexzverev123) on May 21, 2017 at 1:28pm PDT

"I could not imagine Top 10 by the age of 20. It's something truly amazing. Getting there is one thing, but staying there is going to be very, very difficult.

"Even though I won this title, I will be back on the practice courts very soon trying to improve my game. I'm trying to get better and accomplish even more."

Elina Svitolina won the women's singles title in Rome, and also scaled to a new career-high ranking at sixth in the world.

Svitolina beat French Open favourite Simona Halep 4-6 7-5 6-1 - aided by the Romanian suffering an ankle injury - to secure her fourth WTA Tour title of 2017.

With Serena Williams and Maria Sharapova absent from Roland Garros and Halep's fitness under a cloud of uncertainty, money list-leader Svitolina has been installed as second favourite, alongside Garbine Muguruza - who the Ukrainian beat in the Rome semi-finals.