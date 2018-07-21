Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Double boost for Bouchard in Gstaad

Omnisport
NEWS
News
82   //    21 Jul 2018, 02:53 IST
Eugenie Bouchard_cropped
Eugenie Bouchard in action at Wimbledon.

Eugenie Bouchard had two reasons to celebrate on Friday after making it through to the semi-finals at the Ladies Championship Gstaad.

The Canadian reached the last four of a WTA Tour event for the first time since January 2016 with a 7-5 6-0 victory over Veronika Kudermetova.

Bouchard won 10 of the last 11 games to progress in the tournament, then found out afterwards she has received a wild card for the Rogers Cup in Montreal next month.

"Eugenie is currently showing great things and we hope that she can keep her momentum going in Montreal," said tournament director Eugene Lapierre.

Having battled back from the brink of defeat against Timea Bacsinszky and Viktorija Golubic in Switzerland, Bouchard eased past her Russian opponent.

Next up will be top seed Alize Cornet, who knocked out Samantha Stosur 6-4 7-6 (7-2) to record her first win over the Australian since 2009.

The other semi-final will be between Mandy Minella and Marketa Vondrousova after they recorded straight-set victories over Sara Sorribes Tormo and Evgeniya Rodina respectively.

At the Bucharest Open, there was mixed news for Romanian duo Mihaela Buzarnescu and Sorana Cirstea.

While Buzarnescu progressed at the expense of Yafan Wang, compatriot Cirstea lost out to top seed Anastasija Sevastova despite winning the first set of their quarter-final meeting.

Petra Martic also needed three sets to prevail against Laura Siegemund, while there were mixed emotions for Ons Jabeur.

The world number 123 eased to a 6-2 6-2 result against Vera Zvonareva in her delayed second-round match, but was then beaten in straight sets by Polona Hercog in the quarter-finals later on Friday.

Omnisport
NEWS
Bouchard wins hard fought opening round at Gstaad
RELATED STORY
Eugenie Bouchard reaches semifinals in straight sets win...
RELATED STORY
Eugenie Bouchard wins second straight match, Alize Cornet...
RELATED STORY
Bouchard reaches Gstaad quarter-finals
RELATED STORY
Cornet wins in straight sets over Stosur at Ladies...
RELATED STORY
Stosur wins battle of former grand slam champions in Gstaad
RELATED STORY
Parmentier rallies to avoid Bucharest exit, Arruabarrena...
RELATED STORY
Wimbledon: Bouchard keeps Taylor back in three set win
RELATED STORY
Frosty Bouchard marches on in Wimbledon qualifying
RELATED STORY
Bouchard, Zvonareva qualify for Wimbledon but Tomic...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us