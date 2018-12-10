Real Kashmir seek third home win on trot in match against Lajong

Srinagar, Dec 10 (PTI) A confident Real Kashmir FC would look to notch up their third straight win at home and remain in the top half of the points table when they take on struggling Shillong Lajong in an I-League match here on Tuesday.

Real Kashmir will go into the game after wins in their two previous matches -- against Indian Arrows and Aizawl FC -- while Lajong are coming off a home loss to Neroca FC.

Real Kashmir will be playing their sixth home match on the trot before bracing up for away games. They return to the cold Kashmir valley in January end (January 28) after six matches on the road. At home, they have notched up two wins, one draw and two defeats out of the five games.

Overall, Real Kashmir are at ffth spot in the league table with 10 points from six matches.

Lajong, on the other hand, are placed 10th out of 11 teams after collecting a mere four points from seven matches.

The Shillong-based side, who do not have any foreign player in their squad, are more dangerous than their position would suggest and Real Kashmir will have to be at their best to get a positive result at TRC turf ground on Tuesday.

Home side coach David Robertson would want Real Kashmir to score more goals, to begin with, having registered just four so far. His go-to man for goals, Ivorian striker Gnohere Krizo has struck just once in their opening win against champions Minerva Punjab and Ghanaian Abednedo Koffi was just about finding his feet.

Robertson has put together a tight defence led by his son Mason and Nigerian Loveday Okechukwu, having conceded just three goals till date and that should hold them in good stead against a dangerous Lajong forward line which has scored nine times.

"With two good wins, we managed to turn the chances in the goal. Tomorrow's game is also a difficult game as every game is. We have to defend well," Robertson said.

"It is the last home game in six weeks, so it is important to send our supporters home, happy with another win. Shillong score goals, they create chances and they concede goals as well. They are well organised, they got speed and they create chances."

Lajong head coach Alison Kharsyntiew's problems stem from the league's most profligate defence, probably where the inexperience of his young home-grown side is showing the most, having conceded a massive 16 goals in their seven games.

Aibanbha Kupar has been the bulwark of the Shillong back four but the likes of Kharshong, Novin Gurung and Khongsit clearly need to step it up more.

"It's a different experience and very excited to play in Kashmir. The weather is not an issue for us, it's almost the same as Shillong," Alison said.

"Hopefully, we will be playing a good game tomorrow. We will be looking to bounce back and our main objective is to win. But its difficult against Real Kashmir as they are a very good team," he added