Eagles running back Ajayi reveals Super Bowl perk

Omnisport
NEWS
News
34   //    06 Sep 2018, 04:18 IST
Jay Ajayi - cropped
Philadelphia Eagles running back Jay Ajayi

Jay Ajayi helped deliver a first Super Bowl title to Philadelphia and the City of Brotherly Love's police have since shown their gratitude by not writing the Eagles running back a traffic ticket.

Ajayi was traded to Philadelphia from the Miami Dolphins midway through the 2017 season and helped the Eagles beat the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII.

Apart from the Phillies' 2008 World Series victory, the city had not had a major championship victory to celebrate since the early 1980s so Ajayi and his team-mates received a hero's welcome when they were back in town.

And being a Super Bowl champion paid off for Ajayi when it came to a traffic violation, too.

Asked about his biggest perk since beating the Patriots in Minnesota, Ajayi replied: "I would probably say getting out of a traffic ticket.

"They gave me a warning instead of giving me a citation. That kind of perk comes with bringing the Super Bowl to Philly!

"[The Eagles fans] have shown us appreciation. The fans love us here; we have the best fans in the world so it's awesome to enjoy that environment every Sunday we play out in front of them.

"It also makes it tough because they do care so much. We have to make sure we're doing the right thing and playing well, and continuing to succeed."

The Eagles open the new NFL season against the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday and Ajayi is expected to overcome a foot issue to start his fourth campaign.

This is the final year of his rookie deal but the running back is trying to shut out thoughts of that lucrative second contract in the NFL.

"That kind of thing is something that's on my mind a little bit but I can't focus on it too much," Ajayi added.

"You can get distracted by that. It's about controlling what I can control on the field, doing my thing, being a baller, striving to be the best and then at the end of the season we'll let all the contract situation stuff sort itself out."

 

Watch Jay Ajayi’s Philadelphia Eagles begin the defence of their Super Bowl title at 01:00 on September 7 on Sky Sports. Plus catch highlights of that game and a preview of all of Sunday’s opening weekend fixtures on The NFL Show at 23:00 on September 8 on BBC1.

