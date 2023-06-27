Eastbourne 2023 Day 3: Men's singles predictions, ft. Tommy Paul vs Sebastian Baez

The third day of main draw action at Eastbourne on Wednesday (June 28) will feature eight second-round matches. Five seeds - including the top two - two qualifiers and two wildcards will be in action at the ATP 250 grasscourt event.

On Tuesday, the likes of wildcard Liam Broady, Zhizhen Zhang, and Mikael Ymer emerged victorious, respectively beating lucky loser Jan Choinski, seventh seed Lorenzo Sonego, and ninth seed Botic van de Zandschulp.

Without further ado, here's a look at how the following four second-round matches at Eastbourne on Wednesday could pan out:

#1 Liam Broady vs Mikael Ymer

Liam Broady

Wildcard Liam Broady takes on Sweden's Mikael Ymer for a place in the Eastbourne quarterfinals.

The 147th-ranked Broady opened his campaign by beating compatriot and lucky loser Jan Choinski in straight sets to improve to 2-3 on the season. Meanwhile, World No. 61 Ymer recovered from a set down to beat ninth seed Botic van de Zandschulp in his opener. He's now 8-13 in 2023.

The two players haven't met before, but expect home-favorite Broady to take the win.

Pick: Broady in three sets

#2 Tommy Paul (Eastbourne second seed) vs Sebastian Baez

Sebastian Baez

Second seed Tommy Paul opens his Eastbourne campaign against Argentina's Sebastian Baez.

World No. 17 Paul is 19-13 on the season, coming off a first-round exit at Queen's after emerging from qualifying after making the second round at Stuttgart. Meanwhile, the 44th-ranked Baez downed Nuno Borges in straight sets in his opener to improve to 16-15 in 2023.

This is another first-time meeting, but expect the higher-ranked Paul to prevail.

Pick: Paul in straight sets

#3 Francisco Cerundolo vs Marc-Andrea Huesler

Francisco Cerundolo

Fourth seed Francisco Cerundolo gets his Eastbourne campaign underway against Swiss qualifier Marc-Andrea Huesler.

The 19th-ranked Cerundolo is 24-16 on the season, coming off a second-round defeat at Queen's last week. Meanwhile, the 83rd-ranked Huesler improved to 10-15 in 2023 by beating British wildcard Ryan Peniston in straight sets.

Cerundolo won his lone meeting with Huesler in the Antwerp opening round last year and should prevail again.

Pick: Cerundolo in straight sets

#4 Maxime Cressy vs Zhizhen Zhang

Maxime Cressy

Maxime Cressy locks horns with China's Zhizhen Zhang in an all-unseeded second-round clash.

World No. 55 Cressy beat qualifier Daniel Elahi Galan in straight sets to improve to 8-15 in 2023. Meanwhile, the 54th-ranked Zhang upset seventh seed Lorenzo Sonego in straight sets for his seventh win in 14 matches this season.

The two players haven't met before, but expect the American to prevail in a close clash.

Pick: Cressy in three sets

Poll : 0 votes