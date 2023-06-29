Eastbourne 2023: Francisco Cerundolo vs Mackenzie McDonald preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick | Rothesay International

Match Details

Fixture: (4) Francisco Cerundolo vs Mackenzie McDonald

Tournament: Rothesay International 2023

Date: June 30, 2023

Round: Semifinal

Venue: Eastbourne, Great Britain

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Outdoor grass

Prize money: €723,655

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime Video & BBC Digital

Francisco Cerundolo vs Mackenzie McDonald preview

Francisco Cerundolo plays a backhand at cinch Championships

Fourth seed Francisco Cerundolo will face 64th-ranked Mackenzie McDonald in the Eastbourne Internationals semifinals on Friday.

Cerundolo, mostly noted for his clay-court expertise, has demonstrated a new facet to his game in Eastbourne. For the first time in his career, he has back-to-back victories on grass, breaking the pattern with wins over Marc-Andrea Huesler and Zhizhen Zhang, which put him into the semifinals.

Cerundolo's quarterfinal victory against Zhang, which took just an hour, saw him come back from an early second-set break down to win 6-2, 6-3.

On the other hand, McDonald's proficiency on grass isn't new. The 28-year-old American, who reached the fourth round contender at Wimbledon 2018, sustained his good form with a gritty win against Ymer to reach the semifinals. He endured a two-hour seventeen-minute battle to finish with a 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 victory.

Despite going 3-1 down in the final set, McDonald made a comeback, breaking Ymer twice to secure the win.

Delving into McDonald's last ten matches, he clinched six wins while conceding four losses. Cerundolo, over his recent ten matches, registered seven victories and three losses.

Francisco Cerundolo vs Mackenzie McDonald head-to-head

The upcoming Eastbourne Open 2023 semifinal will mark the inaugural encounter between Francisco Cerundolo and Mackenzie McDonald.

Francisco Cerundolo vs Mackenzie McDonald odds

Francisco Cerundolo vs Mackenzie McDonald prediction

Mackenzie McDonald in action at Rothesay International

Cerundolo, primarily known for his clay-court expertise, has shown unexpected prowess on grass in Eastbourne. He might not have the typical serve-and-volley style associated with grass-court champions, but his adaptability has been impressive.

However, his opponent, McDonald, has a notable history on grass, having reached the fourth round of Wimbledon previously. He will likely arrive at the semifinal bolstered by his successive victories in this tournament.

Cerundolo's recent success to grass, combined with McDonald's established performance on this surface, make this a potentially intriguing encounter. Should Cerundolo maintain his recent momentum and continue to adapt his game, he could pose a significant challenge for McDonald.

Meanwhile, McDonald, with his recent run of form, will likely approach this match with a great deal of confidence.

Given the circumstances, McDonald has the edge, thanks to his previous success on the surface. But with this being their first meeting, an upset is not out of the question.

Pick: Mackenzie McDonald to win in three sets.

