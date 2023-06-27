Eastbourne 2023: Taylor Fritz vs Mackenzie McDonald preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick | Rothesay International

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Taylor Fritz vs Mackenzie McDonald

Tournament: Rothesay International 2023

Date: June 28, 2023

Round: Second Round (Round of 16)

Venue: Eastbourne, Great Britain

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Outdoor grass

Prize money: €723,655

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime Video & BBC Digital

Taylor Fritz vs Mackenzie McDonald preview

Taylor Fritz plays a forehand at cinch Championships

The 2023 Eastbourne International is set to witness a captivating clash between the tournament's first seed, Taylor Fritz, currently 9th in the ATP world rankings, and the 64th-ranked Mackenzie McDonald.

Fritz will be making his first appearance at Eastbourne following a second-round exit in London, where he was defeated 6-4, 7-6(7) by Mannarino on June 22nd. Despite the recent setback, Fritz has had a stellar year, with a commendable 33-14 season record, including 2-2 on grass.

His standout performances this year include winning the title at Delray Beach after besting Miomir Kecmanovic. On the other hand, McDonald comes into the second round fresh from a convincing 6-3, 6-3 triumph over Marco Cecchinato.

During this match, McDonald showcased his aggressive game, firing 18 winners while scoring 68 points against Cecchinato's 50. His serving was impeccable, delivering 8 aces with a mere 2 double faults. Impressively, he won 95% (18/19) of his first serves and 70% (19/27) on the second serve.

This efficiency on the serve ensured he did not lose a single break point during the match. McDonald's season highlight was a run to the Delray Beach semifinals. So far in 2023, McDonald has a win-loss record of 19-17 and a 5-3 record on grass.

Taylor Fritz vs Mackenzie McDonald head-to-head

Taylor Fritz and Mackenzie McDonald will be squaring off for the sixth time in their careers. Fritz holds the upper hand in their encounters, with a 4-1 record against McDonald.

The pair last crossed rackets in the Delray Beach semifinals in February 2023, where Fritz emerged victorious, 6-3, 7-6(6). Interestingly, their upcoming match in Eastbourne will be the first time they will meet on a grass court.

Taylor Fritz vs Mackenzie McDonald odds

Players Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over & Under) Taylor Fritz Mackenzie McDonald

Odds will be updated when available

Taylor Fritz vs Mackenzie McDonald prediction

Mackenzie McDonald in action at cinch Championships

As Taylor Fritz and Mackenzie McDonald prepare for their face-off at the Eastbourne International 2023, the spotlight is firmly on Fritz, given his past dominance in their encounters.

Boasting a powerful serve and formidable forehand, the world number nine has demonstrated proficiency on grass, although his recent exit in London might have dented his confidence slightly.

Meanwhile, McDonald, bolstered by his recent straightforward victory against Cecchinato, will look to build momentum on the grass court.

His serve, demonstrated as a major weapon in his previous game, will be key to his performance. Having played more matches on grass this season and reaching the semifinals in Delray Beach, he's displayed competence on faster surfaces.

Their last battle saw Fritz edging out McDonald in a tightly contested match in Delray Beach. However, McDonald's recent form and positive performance on grass could keep Fritz on his toes.

If McDonald can exploit Fritz's recovery from the recent defeat and maintain his serving consistency, an upset could be in the cards.

Pick: Taylor Fritz to win in straight sets.

Poll : 0 votes