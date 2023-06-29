Eastbourne 2023: Tommy Paul vs Gregoire Barrere preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick | Rothesay International

Match Details

Fixture: (2) Tommy Paul vs Gregoire Barrere

Tournament: Rothesay International 2023

Date: June 30, 2023

Round: Semifinal

Venue: Eastbourne, Great Britain

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Outdoor grass

Prize money: €723,655

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime Video & BBC Digital

Tommy Paul vs Gregoire Barrere preview

Paul is into the last four.

Second seed Tommy Paul takes on unseeded Frenchman Gregoire Barrere as a place in the Eastbourne final beckons.

World No. 17 Paul faced a tough outing against compatriot J.J. Wolf in an all-American quarterfinal. In a hard-fought clash featuring six breaks of serve, Paul took the first set for the loss of four games before Wolf reversed the scoreline in the second.

An entertaining third set went the distance, where Paul burst to a 5-0 lead, which would prove decisive as he won his third quarterfinal of the season.

An ecstatic Paul, who improved to 21-13 on the season, said after the win:

"It was a tricky one. A lot of breaks, breaks back. In the third, I thought I played a really good tie-break in the end. I thought the level throughout the whole match was good, and I'm happy to get through."

Meanwhile, the 57th-ranked Barrere saw off eighth seed Miomir Kecmanovic in straight sets in a contest that was anything but straight-forward for the Frenchman.

The 29-year-old won a tough opener for the loss of five games before sealing victory in straight sets by taking the second-set tiebreak, breaking his higher-ranked opponent five times.

In the process, Barrere improved to 16-14 on the season as he reached his first ATP Tour semifinal at Eastbourne.

Tommy Paul vs Gregoire Barrere head-to-head

Paul took their lone meeting in the Lyon second round this year in three sets, so the American leads their head-to-head 1-0.

Tommy Paul vs Gregoire Barrere odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (over/under) Tommy Paul Gregoire Barrere

All odds will be updated when they release.

Tommy Paul vs Gregoire Barrere prediction

Barrere is into his first ATP Tour semifinal.

Both Paul and Barrere are quintessentially baseliners and have similar game styles: big serves, powerful hitting off either flank, and good movement.

However, Paul takes the edge because of his superior experience and consistency, if not pedigree, especially on grass. The American is 10-7 on the surface, while Barrere is 5-5.

Nevertheless, it's noteworthy that Barrere has taken a more scenic route to the last four, dropping two sets in three matches and playing three tiebreaks. Meanwhile, Paul has played a match and dropped a set less than his opponent.

Considering the same, expect the American to emerge victorious.

Pick: Paul in three sets.

Poll : 0 votes