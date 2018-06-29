Edmund slips out as seeds continue to struggle at Eastbourne

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Kyle Edmund reacts after losing at Eastbourne.

Hopes of a British winner at Eastbourne came to an end on Thursday as home favourites Kyle Edmund and Cameron Norrie both lost in the quarter-finals of the Nature Valley International.

Having knocked out the returning Andy Murray in the previous round, second seed Edmund let slip a one-set lead in his enthralling clash with Mikhail Kukushkin.

The world number 90 reached his first semi-final on the ATP Tour since February 2017 thanks to an impressive performance in the decider, winning the first three games on the spin on his way to a 5-7 6-3 6-1 triumph.

Kukushkin's reward is a last-four meeting with Mischa Zverev, the German having also caused an upset by beating third seed Denis Shapovalov 6-3 6-3 in just 81 minutes.

Wild card Norrie, meanwhile, saw his run in the tournament come to an end at the hands of Lukas Lacko.

Slovakian Lacko - who toppled top seed Diego Schwartzman in his last outing - eased to a 6-3 6-4 victory and will next face surprise French Open semi-finalist Marco Cecchinato, who defeated John Millman 5-7 6-3 6-2.

Mikhail Kukushkin beats Kyle Edmund, while Denis Shapovalov is also beaten in Eastbourne.



Read More https://t.co/re1eAadTkN pic.twitter.com/1t1vLZYpZV — ATP World Tour (@ATPWorldTour) June 28, 2018

At the Antalya Open in Turkey, top seed Adrian Mannarino will face fellow Frenchman Gael Monfils after they recorded 7-6 (7-3) 6-4 wins over Joao Sousa and Guillermo Garcia-Lopez respectively.

Having battled back from a set down to defeat Marius Copil in the last round, Damir Dzumhur needed just over an hour to see off Pierre-Hugues Herbert 6-4 6-1 and reach the last four.

The second seed will be up against Jiri Vesely, who overcame Nikoloz Basilashvili 7-6 (7-5) 6-2 to reach the semi-final stage of an ATP event for the first time this season.