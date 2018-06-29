Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Edmund slips out as seeds continue to struggle at Eastbourne

Omnisport
NEWS
News
Kyle Edmund_cropped
Kyle Edmund reacts after losing at Eastbourne.

Hopes of a British winner at Eastbourne came to an end on Thursday as home favourites Kyle Edmund and Cameron Norrie both lost in the quarter-finals of the Nature Valley International.

Having knocked out the returning Andy Murray in the previous round, second seed Edmund let slip a one-set lead in his enthralling clash with Mikhail Kukushkin.

The world number 90 reached his first semi-final on the ATP Tour since February 2017 thanks to an impressive performance in the decider, winning the first three games on the spin on his way to a 5-7 6-3 6-1 triumph.

Kukushkin's reward is a last-four meeting with Mischa Zverev, the German having also caused an upset by beating third seed Denis Shapovalov 6-3 6-3 in just 81 minutes.

Wild card Norrie, meanwhile, saw his run in the tournament come to an end at the hands of Lukas Lacko.

Slovakian Lacko - who toppled top seed Diego Schwartzman in his last outing - eased to a 6-3 6-4 victory and will next face surprise French Open semi-finalist Marco Cecchinato, who defeated John Millman 5-7 6-3 6-2.

At the Antalya Open in Turkey, top seed Adrian Mannarino will face fellow Frenchman Gael Monfils after they recorded 7-6 (7-3) 6-4 wins over Joao Sousa and Guillermo Garcia-Lopez respectively.

Having battled back from a set down to defeat Marius Copil in the last round, Damir Dzumhur needed just over an hour to see off Pierre-Hugues Herbert 6-4 6-1 and reach the last four.

The second seed will be up against Jiri Vesely, who overcame Nikoloz Basilashvili 7-6 (7-5) 6-2 to reach the semi-final stage of an ATP event for the first time this season.

Edmund comes through 'tough, weird' Murray meeting as...
RELATED STORY
Pliskova, Edmund and Shapovalov eliminated at Eastbourne
RELATED STORY
Edmund tops Murray in British battle at Eastbourne
RELATED STORY
Murray beaten by fellow Briton Edmund at Eastbourne
RELATED STORY
Murray to meet Wawrinka at Eastbourne
RELATED STORY
Murray to continue comeback at Eastbourne
RELATED STORY
Murray downs Wawrinka for first win in a year to set up...
RELATED STORY
Wozniacki takes first win back at Eastbourne
RELATED STORY
I want to compete properly - Murray still unsure of...
RELATED STORY
Eastbourne 2018 preview: 4 players ready to make an...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us