Eleventh time lucky for warrior Cilic at Wimbledon

After 10 previous attempts to reach the Wimbledon final failed, Marin Cilic will finally vie for the title on Sunday.

by Omnisport News 14 Jul 2017, 22:45 IST

Marin Cilic celebrates reaching the Wimbledon final

Marin Cilic made his Wimbledon debut in 2007 amid much hype having made his mark in the juniors by winning the French Open title two years earlier.

Many saw similar traits to 2001 champion Goran Ivanisevic in the young Cilic – big serve, great power and solid forehand – and backed him to replicate his fellow Croat and challenge for the men's title.

Few probably thought it would take him as long as it has to have a shot at glory, but finally – after several disappointments the All England Club – Cilic will step out on Centre Court for the final Sunday.

His 6-7 (6-8) 6-4 7-6 (7-3) 7-5 victory over Sam Querrey – the man who ended the title defences of Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray in successive years – finally ended that wait at the 11th attempt – a record in the Open era.

So, who is Marin Cilic? We take a look at some of things you might not know about the first-time Wimbledon finalist.

- Cilic was born in Medjugorje in Bosnia-Herzegovina on September 28 1988.

- He turned professional in 2005 and made his main-draw Wimbledon debut in 2007.

- In 2005 he won the boy's tournament at the French Open, beating Great Britain's Andy Murray in the semi-final.

- Prior to his professional Wimbledon debut, Cilic beat Britain's number one Tim Henman at the Aegon Championships at Queen's Club.

- Success at Wimbledon has been hard for the Croatian to find – he only went past the first round twice in his first five attempts.

- His previous best in London had been three successive quarter-final appearances from 2014 to 2016.

- Novak Djokovic denied him on the first two occasions, and Roger Federer got the better of him 12 months ago, despite Cilic leading 2-0 at one stage.

- The 2017 Wimbledon final will be his second grand slam showpiece, having made the US Open final in 2014 – when he went on to beat Kei Nishikori 6-3 6-3 6-3 and lift the title at Flushing Meadows.

- As well as the US Open he has won 16 other titles on the ATP Tour, including in Istanbul earlier this season. Sunday will be the 30th final of his professional career.

- The 28-year-old is currently ranked sixth in the world, and seeded seventh at Wimbledon.