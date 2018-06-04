Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

Enjoy your stay! Kasatkina on the move after win over Wozniacki

Daria Kasatkina's progress to the French Open quarter-finals has forced the Russian to find alternative accommodation.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 04 Jun 2018, 20:24 IST
34
Daria Kasatkina_cropped
Daria Kasatkina celebrates at the French Open

Daria Kasatkina has surprised even herself by reaching the quarter-finals of the French Open, forcing the Russian to find a new place to stay in Paris.

Kasatkina knocked out second seed Caroline Wozniacki on Monday to reach the last eight of a grand slam for the first time in her career.

The fourth-round tie was delayed due to bad light late on Sunday, but the break in proceedings did not bother the 14th seed as she quickly won three successive games to wrap up a 7-6 (7-5) 6-3 triumph.

However, her progress in the tournament has caused a problem in terms of accommodation.

Speaking after the match, Kasatkina revealed she needed to move into a hotel room after only renting a house in the French capital until Tuesday.

"I rent a house, and it was until June 5. And today we decided to move, so not on the match day. We are moving to the hotel. It is what it is," she explained to the media.

"I booked it through Airbnb, so you have to pay in advance.

"You never know what is going to happen and if you are in the middle of the second week it's fine to go to the hotel, you know. Yeah, I'm not complaining."

While delighted to get past Wozniacki in straight sets, Kasatkina will resist the temptation to celebrate in her new room and instead focus on the clash with Sloane Stephens in the next round.

"It means a lot, of course. It's my first quarter-finals in a grand slam," she said.

"But I already have to forget about it, because I'm playing tomorrow. Yeah, [I'm] already starting to think about the next match."

Kasatkina into uncharted territory with Wozniacki win
RELATED STORY
Kasatkina holds advantage as bad light stops Wozniacki clash
RELATED STORY
Kasatkina too good for Wozniacki
RELATED STORY
The Latest: Wozniacki-Kasatkina halted because of darkness
RELATED STORY
I honestly didn't think I played badly - Wozniacki with...
RELATED STORY
Halep, Kerber ease through as Wozniacki exits
RELATED STORY
Kasatkina thrashes Kerber at Indian Wells
RELATED STORY
Rapid Wozniacki downs plucky Parmentier
RELATED STORY
Giant-slaying Kasatkina upstages Venus to reach Indian...
RELATED STORY
Out-of-sorts Wozniacki muddles through against Sasnovich
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...