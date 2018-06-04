Enjoy your stay! Kasatkina on the move after win over Wozniacki

Daria Kasatkina's progress to the French Open quarter-finals has forced the Russian to find alternative accommodation.

Daria Kasatkina celebrates at the French Open

Daria Kasatkina has surprised even herself by reaching the quarter-finals of the French Open, forcing the Russian to find a new place to stay in Paris.

Kasatkina knocked out second seed Caroline Wozniacki on Monday to reach the last eight of a grand slam for the first time in her career.

The fourth-round tie was delayed due to bad light late on Sunday, but the break in proceedings did not bother the 14th seed as she quickly won three successive games to wrap up a 7-6 (7-5) 6-3 triumph.

However, her progress in the tournament has caused a problem in terms of accommodation.

Speaking after the match, Kasatkina revealed she needed to move into a hotel room after only renting a house in the French capital until Tuesday.

"I rent a house, and it was until June 5. And today we decided to move, so not on the match day. We are moving to the hotel. It is what it is," she explained to the media.

"I booked it through Airbnb, so you have to pay in advance.

"A dream come true to play on this court. It was my dream since childhood so I’m really happy to be here."



-@DKasatkina #RG18 pic.twitter.com/LEsGDVG0Av — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 4, 2018

"You never know what is going to happen and if you are in the middle of the second week it's fine to go to the hotel, you know. Yeah, I'm not complaining."

While delighted to get past Wozniacki in straight sets, Kasatkina will resist the temptation to celebrate in her new room and instead focus on the clash with Sloane Stephens in the next round.

"It means a lot, of course. It's my first quarter-finals in a grand slam," she said.

"But I already have to forget about it, because I'm playing tomorrow. Yeah, [I'm] already starting to think about the next match."