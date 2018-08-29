Fabulous Federer outclasses Nishioka at US Open

Roger Federer produced a scintillating display as he crushed Yoshihito Nishioka in the US Open first round on Tuesday.

The Swiss great and second seed was in fine form on Arthur Ashe Stadium, needing just under two hours to beat Nishioka 6-2 6-2 6-4.

Federer, who claimed the last of his five US Open titles in 2008, was in complete control throughout against his Japanese opponent.

The 20-time grand slam champion produced a fantastic performance with 56 winners, his trademark shot-making consistently on show.

Federer took control quickly against Nishioka, breaking in the opening game of the match.

He also made fast starts to the second and third sets to ensure Nishioka, the world number 177, was always chasing.

Nishioka, 22, managed to get on the board in each set, but he was no match for Federer, who will face Benoit Paire in the second round.

STATISTICAL BREAKDOWN

Federer [2] beat Nishioka 6-2 6-2 6-4

WINNERS/UNFORCED ERRORS

Federer – 56/32

Nishioka – 18/20

ACES/DOUBLE FAULTS

Federer – 14/3

Nishioka – 0/4

BREAK POINTS WON

Federer – 6/15

Nishioka – 1/9

FIRST SERVE PERCENTAGE

Federer – 67

Nishioka – 58

PERCENTAGE OF POINTS WON ON FIRST/SECOND SERVE

Federer – 78/48

Nishioka – 45/59

TOTAL POINTS

Federer – 109

Nishioka – 82