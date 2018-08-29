Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Fabulous Federer outclasses Nishioka at US Open

117   //    29 Aug 2018, 06:47 IST
RogerFederer - Cropped
Swiss star Roger Federer

Roger Federer produced a scintillating display as he crushed Yoshihito Nishioka in the US Open first round on Tuesday.

The Swiss great and second seed was in fine form on Arthur Ashe Stadium, needing just under two hours to beat Nishioka 6-2 6-2 6-4.

Federer, who claimed the last of his five US Open titles in 2008, was in complete control throughout against his Japanese opponent.

The 20-time grand slam champion produced a fantastic performance with 56 winners, his trademark shot-making consistently on show.

Federer took control quickly against Nishioka, breaking in the opening game of the match.

He also made fast starts to the second and third sets to ensure Nishioka, the world number 177, was always chasing.

Nishioka, 22, managed to get on the board in each set, but he was no match for Federer, who will face Benoit Paire in the second round.

 

STATISTICAL BREAKDOWN
Federer [2] beat Nishioka 6-2 6-2 6-4

WINNERS/UNFORCED ERRORS
Federer – 56/32
Nishioka – 18/20

ACES/DOUBLE FAULTS
Federer – 14/3
Nishioka – 0/4

BREAK POINTS WON
Federer – 6/15
Nishioka – 1/9

FIRST SERVE PERCENTAGE
Federer – 67
Nishioka – 58

PERCENTAGE OF POINTS WON ON FIRST/SECOND SERVE
Federer – 78/48
Nishioka – 45/59

TOTAL POINTS
Federer – 109
Nishioka – 82

