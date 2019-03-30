×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Fabulous Federer outclasses Shapovalov en route to Miami final

Omnisport
NEWS
News
19   //    30 Mar 2019, 06:16 IST
Federer-cropped
Swiss star Roger Federer celebrates

Roger Federer cruised through to the Miami Open final after a merciless display against Denis Shapovalov on Friday.

Seeking a fourth Miami title, former world number one Federer was in stunning form as he outclassed the Canadian teenager 6-2 6-4.

Federer's trademark backhand was in full effect – the 20-time grand slam champion wowing the crowd to set up a showdown against John Isner in the decider.

It was the first meeting between the pair and while Shapovalov gave it his all, Federer was simply incredible at the ATP 1000 tournament.

Shapovalov was nervous early as Federer set the tone by breaking in the third game of the match and he struck again for a commanding 4-1 lead.

The 19-year-old Shapovalov played some decent shots but he had no answer to Federer, whose backhands were flying in thick and fast, not to mention an unbelievable lunging half-volley straight off the surface of the court that left everyone shocked.

Shapovalov – for the first time in the match – managed to string four points together as he prevented Federer from closing out the set on his serve.

Advertisement

However, it only delayed the inevitable, with the flawless Federer serving out the set in 35 minutes.

Shapovalov – to his credit – refused to surrender as his powerful forehand caused some problems and while he fended off one match point, Federer was not to be stopped en route to his fifth Miami final.

Omnisport
NEWS
Federer outclasses Anderson in Miami
RELATED STORY
Miami Open 2019, Semi-Finals: Roger Federer vs Denis Shapovalov, Preview and Prediction
RELATED STORY
Miami Open 2019: Shapovalov beats Evans, Monfils withdraws due to injury
RELATED STORY
Miami Open 2019: A look at Roger Federer's expected route to glory
RELATED STORY
Miami Open 2019: Federer rallies back to victory, Ferrer shocks Zverev
RELATED STORY
Federer rolls on as Dimitrov departs Miami
RELATED STORY
Roger Federer shines on soggy day at the Miami Open
RELATED STORY
Isner ousts Auger-Aliassime to reach Miami final
RELATED STORY
Miami Open 2019, Quarter Finals: Denis Shapovalov vs Frances Tiafoe, Preview and Prediction
RELATED STORY
Federer too good for Edmund en route to last eight
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us