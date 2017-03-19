Fabulous Federer sinks Sock to set up Wawrinka final

Roger Federer stands one win away from a fifth title in Indian Wells and looked in fine form as he brushed Jack Sock aside in the semis.

by Omnisport News 19 Mar 2017, 02:34 IST

Roger Federer at the BNP Paribas Open

Four-time champion Roger Federer will face Stan Wawrinka in an all-Swiss final at the BNP Paribas Open after beating Jack Sock in straight sets on Saturday.

Federer was given a free pass into the last four in Indian Wells when his scheduled quarter-final opponent, Nick Kyrgios, withdrew due to sickness.

It looked as though the Australian Open champion would use little energy in reaching the final as he dominated an opening set lasting just 21 minutes.

Sock put up a much better fight thereafter, but the American was ultimately beaten 6-1 7-6 (7-4), Federer having been generally untroubled on serve.

The initial signs were certainly ominous for the home favourite.

Federer broke to love for a 3-1 lead and a stunning backhand return winner in Sock's next service game, which set up another break, epitomised the early dominance of the veteran Swiss.

Sock - already the winner of two ATP World Tour titles in 2017 - raised his game in set two, but initially remained unable to put any pressure on the Federer serve.

After saving a break point at 3-3, Sock did finally get to deuce in the next game, only for Federer to ruthlessly snuff out the threat.

And although Sock claimed an early lead in the second-set breaker, he was unable to capitalise.