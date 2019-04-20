×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Fabulous Fognini ends Nadal's Monte Carlo winning streak

Omnisport
NEWS
News
15   //    20 Apr 2019, 21:36 IST
Nadal_Fognini_cropped
Rafael Nadal congratulates Fabio Fognini after their semi-final in Monte Carlo.

Fabio Fognini ended Rafael Nadal's 18-match unbeaten run at the Monte Carlo Masters with a sensational 6-4 6-2 win in their semi-final on Saturday.

Fognini had lost the previous six meetings with the second seed but caused an astonishing upset, in the process ending Nadal's seemingly inevitable march towards a 12th title in the event.

The result - achieved after one hour and 36 minutes on court - sees the Italian through to his first ATP Masters 1000 final, where he will take on Dusan Lajovic.

Nadal had not lost in Monte Carlo since 2015 but there had been worrying signs for the Spaniard in his victory over Guido Pella on Friday, as he had to rally from 4-1 down before crucially breaking serve when trailing 6-5 in the first set.

However, this time he was unable to find a way to avoid dropping a set for the first time in Monte Carlo since his second-round clash with Kyle Edmund two years ago.

Fognini recorded a break in the opening game of the contest and while Nadal immediately hit back, the former forged into a 5-4 lead to earn a chance to serve out the set.

He seized the opportunity, albeit only after a fortunate flick off the net put him 40-30 up, as a confident volley plunged Nadal into unfamiliar territory.

Few, though, would have expected the second-set procession that followed. 

Advertisement

Fognini reeled off five successive games in a hurry, though his charge stalled with the finishing line in sight, three match-point opportunities going begging as a break kept Nadal alive.

The left-hander held in the next game to put the pressure back on his rival, but Fognini delivered on serve at the second attempt, becoming just the fourth player to beat the 'King of Clay' in the principality.

Advertisement
Monte Carlo Masters : Rafael Nadal vs Fabio Fognini Preview
RELATED STORY
Monte Carlo Masters Day 2: Medvedev rolls, Fognini survives and Shapovalov crashes out
RELATED STORY
Monte Carlo Masters 2019: Draw analysis and preview
RELATED STORY
Monte Carlo Masters 2019: Can Rafael Nadal reign supreme for the 12th time?
RELATED STORY
Monte Carlo Masters 2019: When and where to watch Rafael Nadal vs Fabio Fognini semi-final match, Live Stream Details, TV Schedule and more
RELATED STORY
Medvedev matches Federer at Monte Carlo Masters
RELATED STORY
Monte Carlo Masters 2019: Which players stand a chance to dethrone Rafael Nadal?
RELATED STORY
Nadal advances to Monte Carlo semi-finals
RELATED STORY
Monte Carlo Masters: Tsonga, Cilic and Verdasco bow out of the tournament
RELATED STORY
Monte Carlo Masters 2019: Stan Wawrinka's expected route to glory
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us