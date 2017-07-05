Fancy a career change? Police pounce on Tomic boredom

Western Australian Police have capitalised on Bernard Tomic's lack of love for tennis in a recruitment drive.

Bernard Tomic said he will never have to work again after ending his tennis career but Western Australia Police say joining the force is "anything but boring" if he wants to be kept on his toes.

Tomic raised eyebrows at Wimbledon on Tuesday with controversial comments made following his straight-sets loss to Mischa Zverev in the first round.

The Australian said he felt "a little bit bored" and "couldn't find any motivation" for one of the biggest sporting events on the calendar at the All England Club.

Tomic added: "I couldn't care less if I make a fourth round [at the] US Open or I lose [in the] first round. To me, everything is the same. I'm going to play another 10 years, and I know after my career I won't have to work again."

The world number 59 came in for a barrage of criticism following that candid news conference and WA Police seized upon his words for a recruitment drive.

"CAREER CHANGE? If you're looking for a career in the WA Police join us." WA Police tweeted along with a picture of a disgruntled Tomic.

"WA Police is anything but boring."

CAREER CHANGE?

Officers must wish all interviewees were as honest as Tomic.