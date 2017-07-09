Federer and Djokovic sail into second week at Wimbledon - but playing surfaces criticised

There were wins for Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon on Saturday.

Wins for Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic on Saturday mean the 'big four' are all into the second week of Wimbledon, as the men's draw continues to build nicely.

Both men had their first-round matches cut short by retirements, but have continued to make light work of their opponents and served up straight-sets victories once again in seeing off Mischa Zverev and Ernests Gulbis respectively.

It proved to be a short day's work for Sam Querrey and Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, while Gael Monfils went out in style.

Here we take a look at the main talking points from day six at the All England Club.

FEDERER FIRING

Zverev failed to capitalise on a strong first-set performance as he lost to Federer in straight sets on Centre Court.

The German forced the seven-time champion to a tie-break in the opener, but was ultimately beaten 7-6 (7-3) 6-4 6-4 in an hour and 49 minutes.

Victory for Federer sets up a fourth-round clash with Grigor Dimitrov, who was two sets up on Dudi Sela when the Israeli - beaten 6-1 in both - retired hurt.

Federer discussed the influence of wife Mirka on his career afterwards, and said he would call it quits if she ever decided she had had enough.

He said: "Without her I couldn't do it. If she said I don't want to travel no more, I'll say, okay, my career is over. It's as simple as that."

"It's important to get through the first week with a good feeling, and I think I got that"



GRASS NOT GREENER FOR DJOKOVIC

Djokovic joined the growing list of players criticising the playing surface at Wimbledon this year following his 6-4 6-1 7-6 (7-2) victory over Gulbis.

The Serbian complained that areas of Centre Court were too soft and that it was affecting the bounce of the ball.

"I haven't had that kind of experience before in Wimbledon, to be honest," he said. "I mean, the courts are always perfect here.

"Obviously grass is very demanding surface for maintenance. So obviously different weather conditions can affect the quality of the grass, I would assume. I'm not really to the full extent familiar with all the steps that are necessary for preparation and maintenance of the grass during the tournament.

"But the more you play on it, the worse it is, obviously. You don't have as much grass already now at the end of the first week. But I'm sure that the groundsmen will try to do everything possible to make it playable for the athletes as much as they can in the second week.

"Obviously now there is not much you can do. I'm sure they know what they're doing. They know their job the best in the world. But you can see that there is a slight difference in the quality of the grass. This year seems like it's a bit softer."

DEJA VU FOR TSONGA

It took a matter of minutes for Querrey to finish off Tsonga in their third-round match that was halted due to bad light deep into the deciding set on Friday.

Tsonga was left serving to stay in the match when play resumed on Saturday, but was immediately broken as he lost the encounter 6-2 3-6 7-6 (7-5) 1-6 7-5.

The Frenchman had suffered similar misfortune at Roland Garros this year, when he was beaten in the first round by Renzo Olivo.

Querrey faces Kevin Anderson in the fourth round.

BEST OF THE REST

Monfils was eliminated at the hands of Adrian Mannarino - Djokovic's next opponent - but went out in style by pulling off a stunning winner in the second set, spinning on the spot before delivering a shot that had his compatriot applauding.

Meanwhile, there were wins for Milos Raonic, Dominic Thiem and Tomas Berdych, all of whom will have designs on going deep into the tournament.