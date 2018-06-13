Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Federer avoids Stuttgart upset, Muller not so lucky in Rosmalen

Stuttgart Open top seed Roger Federer claimed his ATP Tour win since March, but Gilles Muller's title defence is over in Rosmalen.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 13 Jun 2018, 21:58 IST
26
rogerfederer - cropped
Roger Federer in action at the Stuttgart Open

Roger Federer brushed off the cobwebs from his three-month break to book a Stuttgart Open quarter-final on Wednesday, although he was given a scare by Mischa Zverev.

Zverev took the opening set in their second-round clash but Federer eventually found his rhythm and began to look comfortable on grass.

Having battled back to level the match, Federer dominated the deciding set to book a last-eight berth against either Prajnesh Gunneswaran or Guido Pella.

"It feels good to win again," Federer said after his 3-6 6-4 6-2 win. "I've lost my last two matches, so it's nice to get a fresh start here."

He is joined in the quarters by second seed Lucas Pouille, the Frenchman ending teenager Rudolf Molleker's dreams of a second Tour win in emphatic style.

Pouille's 6-3 6-4 victory sets up a meeting with Denis Istomin after the Uzbek beat Florian Mayer 6-3 6-4.

Wednesday also saw first-round victories for Milos Roanic, Max Marterer, Benoit Paire and Feliciano Lopez, while Gunneswaran sent sixth seed Denis Shapovalov packing.

At the Rosmalen Grass Court Championships, defending champion Gilles Muller bowed out in the second round against Matthew Ebden.

Unseeded Australian Ebden stunned the 2017 winner with a 6-3 7-5 victory, setting up a last-eight meeting with Marius Copil – who beat Yuichi Sugita on day six.

Ebden's compatriot Bernard Tomic was also celebrating after he beat Robin Haase 6-3 7-5, while Fernando Verdasco is also a quarter-finalist after dispatching Daniil Medvedev in straight sets.

Federer relieved to make winning return
Defending champion Kontaveit stunned in Rosmalen
Federer survives Stuttgart scare on Tour return
Murray withdraws from Rosmalen
Recovering Murray commits to Rosmalen return in June
Roger Federer calls Rafael Nadal’s 11th title win at...
Tough break for Kohlschreiber as McDonald serves up a shock
Federer hails Nadal's 'unimaginable' achievement but...
Federer not focused on retaining number one ranking
Murray still hopeful for Wimbledon with comeback 'getting...
