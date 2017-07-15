Federer: Cilic final no easier than facing Murray, Djokovic or Nadal

A Wimbledon final with Marin Cilic will be as tough as facing Andy Murray, Novak Djokovic or Rafael Nadal, says Roger Federer.

by Omnisport News 15 Jul 2017, 01:46 IST

Roger Federer after his Wimbledon win over Tomas Berdych

Roger Federer quashed suggestions facing Marin Cilic in the Wimbledon final will be easier than taking on Andy Murray, Novak Djokovic or Rafael Nadal.

Federer has been in imperious form as he bids for a record eighth Wimbledon title, reaching the final with a 7-6 (7-4) 7-6 (7-4) 6-4 win over Tomas Berdych in Friday's semi-final.

Cilic's victory against Sam Querrey - conqueror of the hobbling world number one Murray in the quarter-finals - means it is the Croatian who stands between Federer and history.

Like Murray, Djokovic and Nadal both suffered early exits by their standards - Djokovic retiring hurt in his quarter-final with Berdych and Nadal stunningly beaten by Gilles Muller in the fourth round.

Cilic beat Federer en route to his US Open triumph in 2014 and the Swiss, who has not dropped a set in the tournament, is not expecting an easy ride in the showpiece.

"I don't want to say it's more relaxed going into it because I have a good head-to-head record against Marin, even though the matches were extremely close," Federer told a media conference.

"But it's not like we've played against each other 30 times. You feel like you have to reinvent the wheel.



"It's more straightforward, in my opinion. I think that's nice in some ways. It's a nice change, but it doesn't make things easier, in my opinion.

"It makes me really happy, you know, marking history here at Wimbledon. It's a big deal. I love this tournament. All my dreams came true here as a player.

"To have another chance to go for number eight now, be kind of so close now at this stage, is a great feeling.



"Unbelievably excited. I hope I can play one more good match. Eleven finals here, all these records, it's great. But it doesn't give me the title quite yet.

"That's why I came here this year. I'm so close now, so I just got to stay focused."