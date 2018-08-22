Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Federer, Djokovic headline rosters for Laver Cup in Chicago

Associated Press
28   //    22 Aug 2018, 00:52 IST
NEW YORK (AP) — Roger Federer and Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic will headline the team from Europe next month in the Laver Cup.

The rosters for the exhibition matches in Chicago were announced Tuesday. A six-player team from Europe will face a team of players from the rest of the world in the second year of the competition on Sept. 21-23.

Joining Federer and Djokovic will be Alexander Zverev of Germany, Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria, David Goffin of Belgium and Kyle Edmund of Britain. Only Edmund is not ranked among the top-10 players in the world.

Argentina's Juan Martin del Potro and Diego Schwartzman will play on the World team along with Americans John Isner and Jack Sock, Wimbledon runner-up Kevin Anderson of South Africa and Australian Nick Kyrgios.

Europe won the inaugural event last year. John McEnroe and Bjorn Borg return as coaches.

