×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Federer downs Ruud in 400th grand slam singles match

Omnisport
NEWS
News
30   //    31 May 2019, 21:02 IST
RogerFederer - cropped
Roger Federer in action against Casper Ruud at the French Open

Roger Federer marked his 400th grand slam singles match with a routine 6-3 6-1 7-6 (10-8) victory over Casper Ruud in the third round of the French Open.

Federer's win secured a place in the last 16 at Roland Garros for a record 14th time and saw him become the oldest man to reach that stage in Paris since a 38-year-old Nicola Pietrangeli in 1972.

The Swiss produced some magnificent shots to counter a strong start from Ruud, whose father and coach Christian was in the draw when Federer made his French Open debut back in 1999.

Ruud gave a good account of himself and was unable to convert a set point in the third as Federer prevailed on Court Suzanne-Lenglen.

Ruud produced some confident groundstrokes during the early exchanges but was unable to make any inroads on Federer's serve and the 37-year-old broke him with a brilliant half-volley backhand from the baseline.

The 20-time major winner was one point away from dropping his serve in game eight but closed out the set in emphatic fashion with an overhead smash.

Ruud's dynamism kept him in rallies but also drew exquisite shots from Federer, though it was a backhand into the net that handed the 2009 champion the initiative in the second.

Federer remained clinical and moved 4-0 up with an excellent cross-court forehand and nullified a break point with an ace as he served out the set.

Advertisement

Ruud, who broke the top 100 for the first time in March, hinted at a comeback when he broke Federer early in the next set, but the third seed got straight back on serve with a fine winner down the line.

The Norwegian held on to force a tie-break and saw a chance to send the match to a fourth set taken away from him by Federer, who pounced on a costly double fault to clinch the win at the fourth attempt.

 

STATISTICAL BREAKDOWN
Roger Federer [3] bt Casper Ruud 6-3 6-1 7-6 (10-8)

WINNERS/UNFORCED ERRORS
Federer - 52/36
Ruud - 28/26

ACES/DOUBLE FAULTS
Federer - 11/3
Ruud - 2/6

BREAK POINTS WON
Federer - 5/12
Ruud - 1/5

FIRST SERVE PERCENTAGE
Federer - 61
Ruud - 68

PERCENTAGE OF POINTS WON ON FIRST/SECOND SERVE
Federer - 80/51
Ruud - 67/32

TOTAL POINTS
Federer - 114
Ruud - 90

Advertisement
French Open 2019: Roger Federer vs Casper Ruud third round - Where to watch, Live Stream Details, TV Schedule and more
RELATED STORY
Men's Tennis: 5 youngest Grand Slam singles champions
RELATED STORY
5 youngest women's Grand Slam champions in the Open Era
RELATED STORY
Federer vs Nadal: Top 5 Grand Slam matches between the LEGENDS
RELATED STORY
Federer vs Nadal: 5 Best Grand Slam finals between the two legends
RELATED STORY
Will India ever produce a Grand Slam champion in singles?
RELATED STORY
5 Men's tennis players with the most Grand Slam appearances
RELATED STORY
5 players with the most ATP singles titles in the Open Era
RELATED STORY
Majestic Federer cruises into third round
RELATED STORY
Roland Garros: A philatelic flashback on the champions
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us