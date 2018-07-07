Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Federer eases into fourth round to surpass Connors record

Omnisport
NEWS
News
41   //    07 Jul 2018, 00:39 IST
Federercropped
Eight-time Wimbledon champion Roger Federer

Defending champion Roger Federer eased to a record 175th grass-court victory with a straight-sets win over Jan-Lennard Struff in the third round at Wimbledon.

The 20-time grand slam champion surpassed Jimmy Connors' tally by seeing off the unseeded German 6-3 7-5 6-2 in his 200th Tour-level grass-court match.

Federer struck 36 winners, making only eight unforced errors and not facing a solitary break point to achieve yet another record on Centre Court.

The top seed will take on Adrian Mannarino in the last 16 as he eyes a ninth Wimbledon title and a 99th of his astonishing career.

Federer conjured up a majestic one-handed cross-court backhand from beyond the baseline to go a break up at 4-2 and sealed the first set in only 24 minutes.

The big-serving Struff, who came from two sets down in his first two matches, did not appear to be overawed as he unleashed powerful groundstrokes and showed aggressive intent, but he could not get a look-in on the Federer serve.

Swiss great Federer swatted away a magnificent backhand volley after toying with Struff, breaking to lead 6-5 and ended the second set with a sublime forehand winner down the line. 

Struff went a break down at 2-1 in the third when he was undone by a low bounce and a double fault gifted another break to Federer, who served out the match to love and finished another masterclass with a 10th ace.

 

STATISTICAL BREAKDOWN
Federer [1] bt Struff 6-3 7-5 6-2

WINNERS/UNFORCED ERRORS
Federer - 36/8
Struff - 26/22

ACES/DOUBLE FAULTS
Federer - 10/2
Struff - 11/6

BREAK POINTS WON
Federer - 4/14
Struff - 0/0

FIRST SERVE PERCENTAGE
Federer - 54
Struff - 56

PERCENTAGE OF POINTS WON ON FIRST/SECOND SERVE
Federer - 93/68
Struff - 66/48

TOTAL POINTS
Federer - 102
Struff - 72

