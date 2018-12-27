×
Federer excited to face Serena in Perth

Omnisport
NEWS
News
18   //    27 Dec 2018, 18:16 IST
rogerfederer - cropped
Australian Open champion Roger Federer

Roger Federer is relishing the chance to play against Serena Williams as he begins his 2019 season at the Hopman Cup in Perth.

Federer enjoyed another sensational year on the ATP Tour in 2018, the Swiss winning four titles, including a 20th grand slam at the Australian Open.

He claimed 48 wins across the year and continues to flourish despite turning 37 in August, something he hopes to carry into 2019.

First up is the mixed-team exhibition event in Australia where Federer will look to defend Switzerland's title with Belinda Bencic.

The group stage of the event will see Federer and Bencic come up against Williams and United States team-mate Frances Tiafoe, and it is a match the world number three cannot wait for.

"We'll probably play it down a little bit and say it's not that big of a deal for us, it's just another tennis match, but it really isn't because it's probably going to happen once and never again," Federer said.

"That's why I hope we're both going to be injury free when that day comes around."

Federer will use the event as part of his Australian Open preparation, where he is looking for a third successive title, and he says his training has been going well.

"I've been very happy with how the off-season went," he added.

"The last three or four weeks have been very intense. I'm very excited and motivated for this next season.

"A lot of things need to happen to win any slam. I hope that again it will be the start of a great season for me because the last two seasons have been crazy good for me."

Omnisport
NEWS
