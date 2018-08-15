Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Federer 'feeling better every day' after Wimbledon disappointment

Omnisport
NEWS
News
67   //    15 Aug 2018, 14:18 IST
federer - CROPPED
Switzerland's Roger Federer.

Roger Federer is "feeling better every day" after returning to the court with a straight-sets win over Peter Gojowczyk at the Cincinnati Masters on Tuesday.

Federer had not played since losing his Wimbledon quarter-final to Kevin Anderson last month but showed no signs of rust as he cruised to a 6-4 6-4 victory.

Leonardo Mayer awaits in the third round and Federer feels confident about the hard-court season.

"I felt good in that first match, to be honest, walking out, hardly any nerves," Federer said.

"I think I knew what I wanted to do, what I had to do. The game plan is very simple. It's straightforward, it's fast-court tennis.

"I'm only feeling better every day that has gone by after Wimbledon. It's nice to have played a match so my last match is not the Anderson match. So you've kind of turned the page, I guess, in that regard. It's a good thing.

"I do believe usually it takes two or three matches to get going... like aiming for the lines, finding the rhythm on the serve, being able to serve very accurately time and time again, getting used to the balls, how the ball flies.

"That's why I'm always happy when I clear the first hurdle of any event, because it gives me an opportunity to actually play better the next time around."

Omnisport
NEWS
Blushing Federer feeling 'incredibly sexy' after...
RELATED STORY
A look at Roger Federer's greatest Grand Slam triumphs on...
RELATED STORY
Wimbledon 2018: 3 Players who stand between Roger Federer...
RELATED STORY
Why Rafael Nadal is better than Roger Federer: A case for...
RELATED STORY
Wimbledon 2018, Day 3, Schedule: Roger Federer, Serena...
RELATED STORY
Record-breaking Federer marches on, McDonald's Wimbledon...
RELATED STORY
Federer anxious ahead of Cincinnati comeback
RELATED STORY
4 men who won Wimbledon and French Open in the same year
RELATED STORY
Kerber targeted Wimbledon after 2017 disappointment
RELATED STORY
Federer: Djokovic could be caught up in US Open pressure
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us