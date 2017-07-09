Federer happy to see Big Four back in form

The Big Four are back in form at Wimbledon and Swiss great Roger Federer is unsurprised.

09 Jul 2017

Roger Federer is relishing the fact men's tennis' Big Four have all reached the second week of Wimbledon for the first time since 2014.

Not since Novak Djokovic defeated Federer in the SW19 showpiece three years ago have the duo, Rafael Nadal and defending champion Andy Murray all found themselves in the last 16.

Nadal, in particular, has struggled at the grass grand slam, failing to get beyond the fourth round since 2011 and missing the tournament altogether last year due to injury.

But the sport's leading lights are safely into the fourth round and Federer said: "I think it's great.

"I'm not that surprised because I thought that everybody this week was going to find their form, especially speaking about Andy and Novak. So I thought they did it very well.

"With me, I hoped I was going to be there. Whereas with Rafa's confidence, I thought he was also going to be there.

"So I'm not that surprised, but it's great."

"It's important to get through the first week with a good feeling, and I think I got that"



Federer brushed aside Mischa Zverev on Saturday before revealing he feels his fitness levels are higher than when he won the Australian Open for a fifth time at the start of the year.

"I feel probably I'm fitter by now," he said.

"I've gotten used to more matches. Hard courts are usually more tougher on the body than the grass. So I feel better, even with the cold."