Federer makes light work of Medvedev

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 16 // 28 Mar 2019, 02:10 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Twenty-time grand slam champion Roger Federer

Roger Federer breezed into the quarter-finals of the Miami Open with a straight-sets win over Daniil Medvedev.

Federer is seeking to regain the title he won for a third time in 2017 having lost in the second round last year and took another step towards doing so in routine fashion on Wednesday.

Medvedev lost his first two meetings with the 20-time grand slam champion and is still waiting for his maiden win over the Swiss after fading badly in the second set.

Fourth seed Federer needed a little over an hour to seal a place in the last eight, where he will face Kevin Anderson, prevailing 6-4 6-2 to keep his hopes of a 101st ATP title very much intact.

One step closer to 101…@rogerfederer d. Medvedev 6-4 6-2 and is now 51-0 on hard courts when he wins the first set in a Masters 1000 fourth round #MiamiOpen pic.twitter.com/LMCWTj2S34 — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) March 27, 2019

Federer had to wait until the ninth game to break Medvedev and he was hardly comfortable in serving out the first set in the subsequent game.

Medvedev brought up three break points but let all of them slip as Federer took the opener courtesy of an errant backhand from the Russian, who committed 15 unforced errors.

The performance of Federer was unsurprisingly much more polished and he furthered his command by immediately breaking in the first game of the second set.

There was soon an air of resignation about Medvedev, who double-faulted to give Federer a second break and a 5-2 lead.

And it was another error from Medvedev that wrapped up the victory for Federer, whose progression was secured when his 23-year-old opponent pushed long on match point.