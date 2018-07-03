Federer off to a flyer, Wawrinka stuns Dimitrov

Roger Federer celebrates his win

Roger Federer was feeling "incredibly sexy" ahead of his Wimbledon title defence and Centre Court fell even more in love with the Swiss legend as he brushed aside Dusan Lajovic on day one.

Federer only needed 79 minutes to get his quest for a ninth crown underway, winning 91 points to Lajovic's 56 in the straight-sets win.

The man he beat in the final 12 months ago, Marin Cilic, also started strongly, while Sam Querrey's new wife may have to wait a little bit longer for a honeymoon.

Borna Coric – who sensationally saw off Federer in the Halle final – could not replicate that form against Daniil Medvedev, and Gael Monfils won the battle of the Frenchmen against Richard Gasquet.

Ace-machine Ivo Karlovic reeled off 36 as he beat Mikhail Youzhny, with fellow big servers John Isner (28) and Kevin Anderson (20) unable to reach the Croatian's levels in wins over Yannick Maden and Norbert Gombos respectively.

FEDERER OFF TO A FLYER

Federer wasted no time in getting the defence of his title under way, easing past Lajovic 6-1 6-3 6-4 on Centre Court.

"I'm happy to be back at Wimbledon," he said. "I was really able to enjoy the match out there because I got off to a good start.

"When you get off to a good start in set one and two, you're able to just enjoy the moment more than when you're struggling early on"

The main talking point, however, was Federer's change of outfit, after he swapped Nike for Uniqlo in a new deal.

"I was excited to wear Uniqlo today. I must tell you, it's been a long time coming. I felt very good out there."

KING OF QUEEN'S CILIC FEELING CONFIDENT

Last year's runner-up Cilic was equally comfortable in seeing off Nishioka, kicking off his campaign with a 6-1 6-4 6-4 win.

And the Croatian believes his victory at the Fever-Tree Championships, where he beat Novak Djokovic in the final, has been a huge boost to his chances at the All England Club.

"I think it prepared me extremely well just in terms of my confidence," he explained. "It's very high. I played five quality matches over there. I was aware that most of the guys who were playing great at Queen's were also continuing to play again over here.

"Even for me last year, even though I lost in the final of Queen's, I felt that I was playing great tennis and that helped me to continue the form here as the season is so short on grass and you have to peak extremely well. In terms of matches over here, if you are not completely focused one or two points can cost you a set.

"So I think that kind of a tournament like Queen's always prepares you mentally well."

Last year’s #Wimbledon finalist is up and running…@cilic_marin secures his spot in the second round after 105 minutes, beating Yoshihito Nishioka 6-1, 6-4, 6-4 pic.twitter.com/RySA8sxkGy — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 2, 2018

STAN'S THE MAN...AGAIN

Stan Wawrinka's knee injury has seen his ranking tumble down to 224 in recent times and his comeback has not gone to plan, the Swiss only winning five of his 14 matches in 2018.

However, there may be a chink of light for the two-time quarter-finalist after he dumped sixth seed Grigor Dimitrov out 1-6 7-6 (7-3) 7-6 (7-5) 6-4.

There may still be some way to go for Wawrinka, but Monday's win got the adrenaline flowing again for the three-time grand slam champion.

"To move that well and feel better was a good sign," he said. "Grigor is a tough player to beat.

"It was mentally tough and a big surprise after losing the first set."

MEANWHILE...

Sam Querrey might struggle to pass off the Fever-Tree Championships as a satisfactory honeymoon following his recent wedding.

"We went home for three days and flew over for Queen's, if you count that as a honeymoon. I don't think she does," he said.

The American beat Jordan Thompson in straight sets on Monday.