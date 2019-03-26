×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Federer sails through to fourth round in Miami

Omnisport
NEWS
News
10   //    26 Mar 2019, 03:52 IST
Federercropped
Roger Federer, the fourth seed in Miami

Roger Federer breezed into the fourth round of the Miami Open with a straight-sets defeat of Filip Krajinovic.

The fourth seed came from a break down to win the opening set and went on to move into the last 16 with a 7-5 6-3 victory on Monday.

Federer needed three sets to defeat qualifier Radu Albot in the second round, but never looked like going the distance again once he overcame a shaky start.

The 20-time grand slam winner struck 35 winners to leave an expectant crowd marvelling at his mastery and will take on Daniil Medvedev or Reilly Opelka in round four.

Krajinovic defeated Stan Wawrinka in the second round and he was eyeing an even bigger Swiss scalp when Federer was broken to love in the third game, paying the price for overhitting a couple of forehands.

Federer broke back immediately and fended off a break point to lead 6-5, before avoiding a tie-break by fizzing a searing cross-court forehand winner past the Serbian.

The world number five, attempting to win the tournament for a fourth time, ramped up the pressure at the start of the second set and charged into a 3-0 lead.

Federer came to the net at every opportunity and worked Krajinovic from side to side in the heat, going on to seal victory by serving out the match to love without facing a break point in the second set.

Omnisport
NEWS
Federer finishes with flurry of aces in 3rd round at Miami
RELATED STORY
Miami Open: Felix-Auger Aliassime cruises through to Fourth Round
RELATED STORY
Miami Open 2019: Federer rallies back to victory, Ferrer shocks Zverev
RELATED STORY
Miami Open 2019: A look at Roger Federer's expected route to glory
RELATED STORY
Roger Federer's route to success in Miami 2019
RELATED STORY
Miami Open 2019 Men’s Singles: Preview and Prediction
RELATED STORY
Miami Open 2019: Roger Federer vs Radu Albot, Preview and Prediction
RELATED STORY
Serena withdraws, No. 1 Osaka loses, Federer wins at Miami
RELATED STORY
Miami Open 2019: 3 interesting 1st round match-ups to look forward to
RELATED STORY
Miami Open 2019: Men's singles draw analysis
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us