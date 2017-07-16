Federer savours 'magical' Wimbledon triumph

The evergreen Roger Federer has won both grand slams he has entered this year after ending the 2016 season following his Wimbledon exit.

by Omnisport News 16 Jul 2017, 21:17 IST

Roger Federer kisses the Wimbledon trophy after outclassing Marin Cilic

Roger Federer quipped that he should take another extended break after his "magical" record-breaking Wimbledon triumph at the expense of Marin Cilic.

The Swiss great proved to be in a class of his own on Centre Court yet again, becoming the first man to be crowned champion at the All England Club eight times with a 6-3 6-1 6-4 victory on Sunday.

Federer eased to his 19th major title without dropping a set – the first man to achieve that feat since Bjorn Borg 41 years ago – and goes down as the oldest male to win Wimbledon just a few weeks before he turns 36.

Only 12 months ago there were concerns over Federer's future when he ended his season prematurely, having undergoing knee surgery earlier in the year, but he has returned to make yet more history in what is proving to be a stellar 2017.

Federer won the Australian Open in January and savoured the moment on Centre Court after shattering more records at Wimbledon.

"I've got to take more time off!" said Federer, who will replace Stan Wawrinka as the world number three following his latest major success.

"Better than holding the trophy and winning today is just being healthy: it feels great and means the world to me. So to be back here and feeling great, holding the trophy and the whole tournament not dropping a set is magical. I can't believe it - it's just too much really."

Federer expressed his sympathy for Cilic, who was in tears during the second set when he called for a trainer before later having tape applied to his left foot in his first Wimbledon final.

He added: "It is cruel sometimes, but he fought well and he's a hero. Congratulations on a wonderful tournament, Marin. You should be really proud.

"This is a special occasion and I hope we can play some better ones down the road."