Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Federer scraps his way to yet another Halle final

Denis Kudla rose to the occasion in Halle, but was unable to prevent Roger Federer from reaching yet another final.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 23 Jun 2018, 17:09 IST
57
Roger Federer - cropped
Roger Federer in action against Denis Kudla in Halle

Roger Federer was made to work hard by world number 109 Denis Kudla as he moved to within one win of a 10th title at the Gerry Weber Open.

Federer, seeking his 99th tournament victory on the ATP World Tour with Wimbledon looming, started as a hot favourite in Saturday's first semi-final in Halle.

However, the veteran Swiss, who must retain this title to remain world number one, certainly did not have things all his own way as he battled to a 7-6 (7-1) 7-5 triumph - his 20th successive win on grass.

Kudla did not appear intimidated by the mighty challenge that faced him and caused problems for his illustrious opponent with a series of cleanly struck groundstrokes.

Federer cut a frustrated figure on several occasions, but ultimately came good when it mattered most to progress to Sunday's final, in which he will face either Roberto Bautista Agut or Borna Coric.

After performing so impressively to cancel out an early break and keep pace with Federer, Kudla failed to deliver in a first-set tie-break - losing the first six points, with predictable consequences..

Federer was arguably second-best for much of the following set and had to save three break points to hold for 4-4. Kudla was broken three games later, though, and the top seed clinically capitalised by serving out the match with ease.

Federer moves a step closer to 10th title in Halle
RELATED STORY
Federer edges Paire to advance in Halle
RELATED STORY
Federer comes through tough Halle test
RELATED STORY
Federer again pushed hard, advances to Halle semifinals
RELATED STORY
Federer through, Zverev out in Halle
RELATED STORY
Federer stretches winning streak on grass to 17 in Halle
RELATED STORY
'Fortunate' Federer closes in on Halle title
RELATED STORY
Halle Open: Federer rolls on, Zverev knocked out by Coric 
RELATED STORY
Federer begins Halle defence with comfortable Bedene win
RELATED STORY
Why Rafael Nadal is better than Roger Federer : A case...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us