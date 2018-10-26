×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Federer stays in hunt for ninth Basel title

Omnisport
NEWS
News
20   //    26 Oct 2018, 00:37 IST
RogerFederer - Cropped
Twenty-time grand slam champion Roger Federer

Roger Federer recovered from a slow start to reach the quarter-finals of the Swiss Indoors Basel with a straight-sets win over Jan-Lennard Struff.

The eight-time champion was 3-1 down in the first set of his second-round encounter on Thursday, but won six games in row to take the first set and went on to wrap up a 6-3 7-5 victory.

Federer has now won 17 consecutive matches in his hometown since losing to Juan Martin del Potro in the 2013 final and will face Gilles Simon or Ernests Gulbis in the last eight.

The 20-time grand slam champion had a first-serve percentage of only 53 and was some way off his best, but Struff made too many errors as the home favourite did enough to get the job done in two sets.

Federer made hard work of beating Filip Krajinovic in the first round and looked rusty early on two days later, gifting Struff a break for a 2-1 lead with two stray inside-out forehands.

The world number three got into his stride, hitting back to level at 3-3 with great anticipation and athleticism, then broke again to lead 5-3 following a string of unforced errors from Struff. 

Struff was a set down in the blink of an eye when he crashed a return into the net after such a promising start, but halted Federer's momentum by channelling his aggression much more effectively in the second set.

Neither player was given a scent of a break until Federer grasped his opportunity to take a 6-5 lead, a poor volley from Struff at the net costing him.

Federer served out the match to love, guiding a simple forehand away after dictating a rally to move a step closer to a 99th ATP World Tour singles title. 

 

Omnisport
NEWS
Federer survives Krajinovic scare to maintain Basel run
RELATED STORY
ATP 500 Swiss Open Preview: Roger Federer handed...
RELATED STORY
Federer tested, beats Krajinovic in Swiss Indoors 1st round
RELATED STORY
Swiss Indoors: Federer digs deep to reach Basel second round
RELATED STORY
Why Basel Open is Roger Federer's best chance for a...
RELATED STORY
Isner saves two match points to beat Norrie, Federer...
RELATED STORY
Does Federer have enough in his tank to win his 21st...
RELATED STORY
Cilic breezes through in Basel, Anderson fights back
RELATED STORY
Despite Shanghai Masters disappointment, Federer fans...
RELATED STORY
Wawrinka withdraws from Swiss Indoors as Cilic wins opener
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us