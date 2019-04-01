×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Federer storms past limping Isner to claim fourth Miami title

Omnisport
NEWS
News
17   //    01 Apr 2019, 00:32 IST
Roger Federer - cropped
Roger Federer in the Miami Open final

Roger Federer produced a masterclass to beat John Isner in the Miami Open final, although the American was cruelly hampered by injury in the closing stages as he went down 6-1 6-4.

Isner's serve is regarded as one of the most potent weapons in the game, but it was Federer who continually held with ease on Sunday as he secured his fourth title in Miami and the 101st of his career.

The runner-up to Dominic Thiem at the Indian Wells Masters earlier this month, Federer won a remarkable 21 points in a row on serve at one point, leaving his opponent powerless.

Having been broken three times in the opening set, Isner put up more of a fight in the second and initially kept pace with Federer only to suffer an injury to his left foot.

Isner could hardly move as he attempted to hold trailing 4-5 and it was no surprise to see Federer break to seal an emphatic victory.

Federer ended the contest having won 32 out of 35 points on his serve. A champion in Dubai earlier this month, the veteran Swiss is the first player to claim two titles on the ATP Tour in 2019.

In the post-match presentation, a gracious Isner said to Federer: "You were entirely too good today; you were entirely too good this whole tournament; you were entirely too good in your whole career.

"It's absolutely incredible what you're doing. We're so lucky to have you in this game and we all want you to keep playing and literally never retire."

Omnisport
NEWS
Federer, defending champ Isner to meet in Miami Open final
RELATED STORY
Federer wins 101st title, beating Isner in Miami Open final
RELATED STORY
Miami Open 2019: Can John Isner make it two in a row by defeating Roger Federer in the final?
RELATED STORY
Miami 2019 men's final, Roger Federer vs John Isner: Preview and prediction
RELATED STORY
Miami Open 2019 Final: Roger Federer vs John Isner, Preview and Prediction
RELATED STORY
Federer ready for Isner shoot-out as he likens Miami final to football clash
RELATED STORY
Miami Open 2019 : Roger Federer's head to head record against John Isner
RELATED STORY
Isner returns to scene of 1st Masters 1000 title in Miami
RELATED STORY
Federer sails through to fourth round in Miami
RELATED STORY
Isner ousts Auger-Aliassime to reach Miami final
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us