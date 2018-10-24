×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Federer survives Krajinovic scare to maintain Basel run

Omnisport
NEWS
News
34   //    24 Oct 2018, 01:19 IST
RogerFederer - cropped
Roger Federer in action

Roger Federer survived a scare against the unseeded Filip Krajinovic to extend his winning run at the Swiss Indoors Basel to 16 matches.

World number three Federer began his bid for a ninth title in his hometown with a hard-fought 6-2 4-6 6-4 first-round triumph over the Serbian.

The Swiss coasted through the first set but was broken three times as Krajinovic forced a decider, where the top seed required two chances to serve out the match.

Federer won his only previous meeting with Krajinovic at the Indian Wells Masters this year in straight sets and he looked on course for a repeat following a searing start.

The 37-year-old responded to dropping his serve twice in succession in the second set by breaking Krajinovic to love but, after saving a set point with an ace, he sent a forehand into the net to send the match the distance.

Federer came under continued pressure and despite failing to serve out the set after coming through an 11-minute game with a break of serve, a long backhand from Krajinovic sent him into a second-round meeting with Jan-Lennard Struff.

Omnisport
NEWS
Federer tested, beats Krajinovic in Swiss Indoors 1st round
RELATED STORY
ATP 500 Swiss Open Preview: Roger Federer handed...
RELATED STORY
Why Basel Open is Roger Federer's best chance for a...
RELATED STORY
Does Federer have enough in his tank to win his 21st...
RELATED STORY
Nadal survives scare, Wawrinka falls to Raonic
RELATED STORY
Cilic breezes through in Basel, Anderson fights back
RELATED STORY
Federer reveals decision on Grand Slam future
RELATED STORY
2018 Shanghai Masters Day 4: Juan Martin del Potro...
RELATED STORY
Despite Shanghai Masters disappointment, Federer fans...
RELATED STORY
Swiss Indoors 2018: 5 players to watch out for 
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us