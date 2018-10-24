×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Federer tested, beats Krajinovic in Swiss Indoors 1st round

Associated Press
NEWS
News
8   //    24 Oct 2018, 01:05 IST
AP Image

BASEL, Switzerland (AP) — Roger Federer was tested by Filip Krajinovic before winning 6-2, 4-6, 6-4 in the first round of his hometown tournament Swiss Indoors on Tuesday.

The top-seeded Federer seemed in control after winning seven straight games to take the first set and lead by a break in the second.

The 35th-ranked Serb then broke Federer's serve three times, including back-to-back to clinch the set and level the match.

Federer got the key break early in the deciding set and reeled off five straight points when facing three break chances in the sixth game. He clinched the win when Krajinovic sent a backhand long.

Federer next plays Jan-Lennard Struff. The 52nd-ranked German beat Australia's John Millman, who eliminated Federer at the U.S. Open last month, 7-6 (3), 6-2.

Associated Press
NEWS
ATP 500 Swiss Open Preview: Roger Federer handed...
RELATED STORY
Wawrinka withdraws from Swiss Indoors as Cilic wins opener
RELATED STORY
Swiss Indoors 2018: 5 players to watch out for 
RELATED STORY
Why Basel Open is Roger Federer's best chance for a...
RELATED STORY
5 Roger Federer records you were probably unaware of
RELATED STORY
Does Federer have enough in his tank to win his 21st...
RELATED STORY
Federer wins, Serena loses in Cincy tourney
RELATED STORY
Top 5 battles between Roger Federer and Juan Martin Del...
RELATED STORY
Cilic breezes through in Basel, Anderson fights back
RELATED STORY
Top 5 finals between Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us