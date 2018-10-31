×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Federer turned down invite to Saudi exhibition

Omnisport
NEWS
News
14   //    31 Oct 2018, 01:13 IST
RogerFederer - cropped
Roger Federer in action

Roger Federer revealed he turned down an invite to the exhibition match in Saudi Arabia where Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic are in line to play.

Nadal and Djokovic – the world's top two – agreed a deal to play the match several months ago, but there is now pressure on the pair to reconsider following the death of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in the country's consulate in Istanbul.

While neither player has yet made a firm decision, Federer told a news conference at the Paris Masters – where he is seeking his 100th ATP title – that he also had the opportunity to be involved in Jeddah on December 22.

"They contacted me, too. I didn't want to play there at that time," said the 20-time grand slam champion. "For me, it was a very quick decision."

Djokovic said on Sunday: "My team is in touch with the people in Saudi Arabia as well as Rafa's team and we are all talking to understand the situation better.

"I don't like to involve myself in any political exchange or situations. It's unfortunate that we are both drawn into this right now.

"Right now we just don't have enough information. We have to look into that a bit more and then we'll make our decision soon."

Omnisport
NEWS
Federer turned down an invitation to play Saudi tennis event
RELATED STORY
Roger Federer vs Rafael Nadal: The 3 Best encounters
RELATED STORY
Understanding Andy Roddick's journey in Tennis
RELATED STORY
Why the Laver Cup is not just an exhibition tournament
RELATED STORY
Top 5 five setters which Roger Federer won
RELATED STORY
Federer rallies to reach Swiss quarterfinals
RELATED STORY
Top 5 finals between Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal
RELATED STORY
Federer to play doubles with Djokovic at Laver Cup
RELATED STORY
Roger Federer: Knockin' on century's door
RELATED STORY
Swiss Indoors: Federer digs deep to reach Basel second round
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us