Federer wants swift recoveries for Murray and Djokovic

Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic both exited Wimbledon on Wednesday nursing injury problems and Roger Federer wants them to recover quickly.

by Omnisport News 13 Jul 2017, 01:23 IST

Roger Federer wished a speedy recovery for Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray after the pair's struggles with injuries hastened their elimination from Wimbledon.

Defending champion Murray came into the tournament nursing a hip problem, which appeared to hamper his mobility as he lost out in five sets to Sam Querrey in Wednesday's quarter-final, having twice been a set to the good.

Djokovic subsequently retired when a set and a break down to Tomas Berdych as he was unable to continue due to an elbow issue.

The Serbian said afterwards that he is considering a break from the game in order to return at 100 per cent and Federer - who breezed past Milos Raonic in straight sets - hopes to see both men back in action swiftly.

"You wish them well right away as a rival to them and a friend. You want them to be healthy again," he said in a media conference. "It does happen. Novak's not missed any slams, basically.

"I don't want to say sooner or later these things unfortunately happen, but he's played a lot of tennis in recent years. For him to be hurt at some stage is only normal. That's why we want him to recover quickly.

"Andy, I hope by playing he didn't make things worse. Yeah, it's big for him to step out on court and give it a go, even though maybe knowing, like me last year, that chances are slim he was going to defend this title.

"I have a lot of respect for him doing that. I just hope that he comes out on the other side now not having to miss much later on. I just hope he can recover quickly and get ready for America really, or Canada for that matter.

"But, of course, I'm surprised to see them going out - also Rafa [Nadal]. Of course, I wish them the best, that they come back strong again."

"At the end of the day, we're all humans. We've got to go through these stages"



- Novak Djokovic#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/2Q1XazylqE — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 12, 2017

Federer will meet Berdych in Friday's semi-final, while Marin Cilic faces Querrey in the other last-four clash, but the Swiss was quick to play down the notion he is firm favourite to claim a record eighth title at the All England Club.

"Being the favourite or not the favourite doesn't matter," he said. "These other guys are all big hitters. I feel like they will have their word to say on the outcome of the matches.

"They've got big serves, big forehands, big hitters really. All three guys are taller and stronger than I am.

"I've got to figure out a different way, carve my way through the draw somehow with my slice and my spins, my consistency maybe. I'm looking forward to doing that."