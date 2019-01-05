×
Federer wins Hopman Cup with Switzerland for record 3rd time

Associated Press
NEWS
News
23   //    05 Jan 2019, 19:34 IST
AP Image

PERTH, Australia (AP) — Roger Federer won the Hopman Cup for a record third time after defending champion Switzerland beat Germany 2-1 on Saturday.

Federer and Belinda Bencic beat Alexander Zverev and Angelique Kerber 4-0, 1-4, 4-3 (4) in the Fast4 format with Germany wasting a championship point in the mixed doubles decider.

Switzerland won the final after Zverev hit the ball into the net.

Earlier, Federer defeated fourth-ranked Zverev 6-4, 6-2 before Kerber leveled with a 6-4, 7-6 (6) win over Bencic.

Federer, a 20-time Grand Slam champion, first won the Hopman Cup in 2001, joining forces with Martina Hingis to beat the United States in the final.

Federer and Bencic last year defeated the same German pair of Zverev and Kerber in the final.

