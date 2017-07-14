Female players 'love Andy Murray', says Serena Williams

Serena Williams says Andy Murray's fight for women's rights in tennis make him a popular player among the female locker room.

by Omnisport News 14 Jul 2017, 17:51 IST

Serena Williams with Andy Murray

Female players 'love' Andy Murray because of his determination that women's achievements in tennis should be duly recognised, says 23-time grand slam champion Serena Williams.

Men's world number one Murray corrected a journalist in a news conference following his quarter-final Wimbledon defeat to Sam Querrey, who stated he was the first American into the semi-finals at SW19 since 2009.

Murray replied 'male player' referencing the fact that Williams has 12 grand slams to her name in the same period.

The Briton has previously backed equal pay between male and female players in tennis and was formerly coached by Amelie Mauresmo.

And Williams, whose 23 slams are an open-era record, says Murray is a favourite among female players due to his stance.

"That is who he is and what we love about him," she told ESPN.

"I do not think there is a woman player who is not totally supportive of Andy Murray.

"He has spoken up for women's issues and women's rights, especially in tennis, forever. He has done it again.

"He has such a wonderful mother, who has been such a strong figure in his life and he has done so much for us on our tour. We love Andy Murray."

Last month Williams, who is absent for the remainder of the season as she is pregnant with her first child, asked John McEnroe to "respect me and my privacy" after the American great claimed she would rank "700" on the ATP Tour.