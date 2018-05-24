Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
    Fit-again Wawrinka returns to winning ways

    After a miserable start to 2018, Stan Wawrinka is back from injury and winning again on the ATP World Tour in Switzerland.

    Omnisport
    NEWS
    News 24 May 2018, 02:55 IST
    38
    StanWawrinka - cropped
    Swiss star Stan Wawrinka

    Stan Wawrinka won for the first time since his return from injury at the Geneva Open on Wednesday, while Jack Sock bowed out of the Lyon Open.

    A persistent knee issue kept Wawrinka out of action for the entirety of March and April and, after making his ATP World Tour comeback at the Internazionali d'Italia, the world number 25 triumphed in his home country.

    The weather delayed Wawrinka and Jared Donaldson by 24 hours, but the Swiss ensured safe passage to the quarter-finals with a 6-3 6-4 success.

    The 33-year-old is looking to win the tournament for a third consecutive year ahead of the French Open and will face Marton Fucsovics – a 7-6 (7-5) 6-4 victor against Frances Tiafoe – next.

    Second seed Fabio Fognini came from a set down to beat Noah Rubin 6-7 (5-7) 6-2 6-2 and set up a meeting with Australian Open quarter-finalist Tennys Sandgren, while Andreas Seppi overcame Bernabe Zapata Miralles 7-5 6-3.

    In Lyon, Sock's departure came in the shape of a 7-6 (8-6) 6-2 defeat to 20-year-old fellow American Taylor Fritz.

    Hyeon Chung was ruled out of his match against Gilles Simon with a knee injury that will also see him miss the French Open, and lucky loser Joris De Loore was downed 7-6 (7-3) 6-2 by the Frenchman.

    Second seed John Isner cruised past Radu Albot 7-6 (7-3) 6-3 and will take on Cameron Norrie, a 6-4 6-1 victor over Maximilian Marterer, in the quarter-finals.

    There were also wins for Dusan Lajovic and Mikhail Kukushkin.

    Fetching more content...