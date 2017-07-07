Flawless Federer too good for Lajovic at Wimbledon

Centre Court was treated to a vintage Roger Federer display as the Swiss legend defeated Dusan Lajovic in straight sets at Wimbledon.

by Omnisport News 07 Jul 2017, 00:37 IST

Roger Fedeer in action at Wimbledon

Roger Federer continued his quest for a record-breaking eighth Wimbledon title with a seamless second-round victory over Dusan Lajovic.

The 18-time grand slam champion set a new benchmark for most men's singles wins at Wimbledon when Alexandr Dolgopolov retired in the second set of their round-one match, and he chalked up another victory with a 7-6 (7-0) 6-3 6-2 win on Centre Court.

In truth, Lajovic – certainly for the first two sets – did little wrong but, as has so often been the case throughout Federer's decorated career, the Swiss maestro was a class above as he levelled Serena Williams' record of 316 singles victories in majors.

And it took just 90 minutes for Federer to wrap up the match and book a third-round contest with Mischa Zverev, a man he has beaten twice in 2017 - including en route to winning the Australian Open.

Some uncharacteristically sloppy play from Federer gifted Lajovic an early break, but the Serbian went long in the next game to leave the set back on serve.

As close as the first set was, the subsequent tie-break was one-way traffic as Federer's accuracy and calmness under pressure came to the fore.

Federer was now moving with the typical grace and agility that belie his 35 years and Lajovic was powerless against the maestro's touch - including one particularly deft backhand drop-shot.

Lajovic allowed Federer a couple of looks on his serve before an ugly miscued smash gifted the former world number one a 3-1 lead and, although the Serbian staved off three break points in the next game, a two-set lead was quickly sewn up.

With that, Lajovic's resolve was broken and he went long to hand Federer an immediate advantage in set three and in no time it was a double-break 5-1 lead.

Federer was made to serve out the match, but he did so with consummate ease to rubber stamp his passage to round three.

STATISTICAL BREAKDOWN

Federer [3] bt Lajovic 7-6 (7-0) 6-3 6-2

WINNERS/UNFORCED ERRORS

Federer - 31/15

Lajovic - 16/14

ACES/DOUBLE FAULTS

Federer - 9/2

Lajovic - 3/3

BREAK POINTS WON

Federer - 4/11

Lajovic - 1/4

FIRST SERVE PERCENTAGE

Federer - 60

Lajovic - 64

PERCENTAGE OF POINTS WON ON FIRST/SECOND SERVE

Federer - 81/81

Lajovic - 57/65

TOTAL POINTS

Federer - 98

Lajovic - 67