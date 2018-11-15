×
Former Wimbledon finalist Radwanska retires from tennis

Associated Press
NEWS
News
24   //    15 Nov 2018, 01:12 IST
AP Image

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Former Wimbledon finalist Agnieszka Radwanska announced Wednesday she is retiring from tennis after a 13-year career.

The 29-year-old Pole, who reached a career-high ranking of No. 2, says she is "no longer able to train and play the way I used to."

Radwanska won 20 WTA titles in her career. She reached the Wimbledon final in 2012, losing to Serena Williams in three sets. Radwanska also reached the semifinals at the All England Club in 2013 and '15, as well as reaching the French Open semifinals in 2014 and '16.

"Taking into consideration my health and the heavy burdens of professional tennis, I have to concede that I'm not able to push my body to the limits required," Radwanska wrote on her Facebook account.

Radwanska says she's not leaving tennis completely, adding "it's time for new challenges, new ideas, equally as exciting as those on the tennis court, I hope."

Last year Radwanska married her coach and sparring partner, Dawid Celt.

Poland's President Andrzej Duda took to Twitter to wish her good luck and to thank her for all the "successes and wonderful promotion of Poland on courts across the world."

