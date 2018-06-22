Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

'Fortunate' Federer closes in on Halle title

Roger Federer is one of just two seeds left in the Gerry Weber Open at the quarter-final stage, having scraped through on Thursday.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 22 Jun 2018, 02:10 IST
58
RogerFederer - cropped
Roger Federer in action in Germany

Roger Federer conceded there was an element of fortune to his Gerry Weber Open win over Benoit Paire, even if he felt he played well in Halle.

The world number one looked to be in complete control as Paire struggled late in the first set, but the Frenchman dominated the second before missing chances in the decider, squandering two match points.

Although Federer eventually progressed 6-3 3-6 7-6 (9-7), he knew just how hard he had been made to work for a win that keeps him on course to remain on top of the rankings.

"It was a tough match. I played at a good level actually," the Swiss said. "I think he served well and had a good mix and a good variety. It was hard to break.

"Naturally, it was always going to be tight. And at the end, it was just extremely close. I'm fortunate to have made it."

With Alexander Zverev and Dominic Thiem already out of the competition, Federer's path towards a second consecutive Halle title is clearing - and that continued on Thursday.

Federer will play Matthew Ebden, who knocked out Philipp Kohlschreiber 4-6 6-1 6-2, meaning there are only two seeds remaining in the tournament.

Borna Coric, Zverev's conqueror, won again to set up a clash with Andreas Seppi.

Federer stretches winning streak on grass to 17 in Halle
RELATED STORY
Federer through, Zverev out in Halle
RELATED STORY
Federer edges Paire to advance in Halle
RELATED STORY
Halle Open: Federer rolls on, Zverev knocked out by Coric 
RELATED STORY
Federer comes through tough Halle test
RELATED STORY
Federer begins Halle defence with comfortable Bedene win
RELATED STORY
Stuttgart Open: Roger Federer beats Milos Raonic, wins...
RELATED STORY
ATP Rankings: Roger Federer begins his sixth stint at the...
RELATED STORY
Mercedes Cup 2018: Roger Federer back to World No. 1...
RELATED STORY
Mercedes Cup 2018: Roger Federer reaches semis in...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us